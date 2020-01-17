The Pennsylvania State Police this week announced that troopers confiscated $8,770,800 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2019.
In total, state police seized more than $43 million worth of illegal drugs in 2019, including nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl. In 2018, troopers confiscated more than $66 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including 197 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
Marijuana, cocaine and heroin represented the majority drug seizures in terms of street value. Troopers seized 1,016.44 pounds of processed marijuana valued at $3,049,320, 79.54 pounds of cocaine valued at $1,749,880 and 43.44 pounds of heroin valued at $1,476,960. Troopers also seized 60 pounds of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, with a street value of $960,000.
In addition to processed marijuana, troopers also seized 101 marijuana plants, valued at $16,665 as well as liquid and solid THC derived from marijuana: 26.93 pints of liquid THC valued at $180,431 and 54.9 pounds of solid THC valued at $274,500. State police also seized 3.94 pounds of crack cocaine valued at $63,040.
Other drug seizures by state police in the fourth quarter of 2019 included:
- 81.92 pounds of methamphetamines valued at $819,200;
- 0.33 pounds of MDMA valued at $10,924;
- 197 MDMA pills valued at $2,955;
- 286 doses of LSD valued at $5,720;
- 8.11 pounds of other narcotics valued at $16,455;
- 36,976 pills valued at $144,750.
{div}State police also collected 830 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2019. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.{/div}
