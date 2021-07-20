State police are looking for a man who conned a local convenience store out of $150 and asking for the public’s help to identify him..
According to police, the suspect entered the Coen Market along Route 31 in Donegal Township, not far from the Donegal turnpike interchange at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday and conducted a “quick change” scam, leaving the store with $150.
A photograph of the man was released Monday.
Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
