State police at Greensburg are asking eyewitnesses of a fatal crash Monday on Route 30 to contact them with any information, according to multiple news reports.
Michael Yatsko, 69, of South Connellsville was killed after a crash around 1:45 p.m. Monday on Route 30 at its intersection with Greengate Road in Hempfield Township, according to KDKA-TV News.
Investigators said the man died at the hospital after he was transported.
Contact the Greensburg state police barracks at 724-832-3288 with any information relating to this crash.
