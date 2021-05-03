State police as of Monday morning had not issued an update on the search for an elderly man reported missing Saturday in Unity Township.
Police reported Martin Hussey, 72, was last seen in the Wimmerton area around 7 a.m. Saturday and was considered endangered and possibly armed.
Hussey is 5-foot-11 and around 160 pounds, police said. He has blue eyes and is bald.
Police advised anyone who sees Hussey not to approach him and to contact 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.