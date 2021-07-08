State police searching for 16-year-old runaway from Adelphoi Village

State police are asking the public to help in searching for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from Adelphoi Village in Derry Township.
Kendra Yates was last seen around 3:25 p.m. July 3 wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black sandals, according to state police. She is approximately 5-foot-8, 155 pounds with shoulder-length black frizzy hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Yates is asked to contact state police at 724-697-5780.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.