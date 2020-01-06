Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 460 crashes throughout the state over the New Year’s holiday enforcement period from Dec. 31, 2019, through Jan. 2, 2020. Of the collisions investigated, 30 involved alcohol, 87 people were injured, and one person was killed in a single fatal crash.
Troopers also arrested 279 people statewide for driving under the influence during the three-day holiday enforcement campaign. The total is a decrease from the 406 DUI arrests made over the holiday period last year, which spanned four days.
In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 6,410 speeding citations, 476 seat belt citations and 66 child safety seat citations.
In Troop A, which covers most of Westmoreland and Indiana counties as well as all of Cambria and Somerset counties, troopers responded to 31 crashes. One of the crashes involved alcohol and nine people were injured in crashes during the holiday weekend. Troopers in Troop A issued 415 speeding citations, 26 seatbelt citations, two child safety seat citations and 387 other citations. Police made 18 DUI arrests in Troop A during the holiday enforcement period.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.
