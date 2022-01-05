There was a slight increase in vehicle crashes, while enforcement totals remained about the same as during the 2019-2020 holiday, according to state police totals from the three-day New Year’s holiday. Statistics weren’t kept over the 2020-2021 holiday due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Troopers investigated a total of 471 motor vehicle crashes, compared to 460 last year. Two people were killed and 97 injured in crashes from Dec. 31, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022.
Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal, and resulted in 278 driving under the influence arrests. According to the police, 248 individuals we’re arrested on criminal charges and 10,223 traffic citations were issued across Pennsylvania.
Locally, Troop A reports 19 crash investigations with no fatalities and eight injuries. Of those crashes, just three involved alcohol. Troopers arrested 17 on charges of driving under the influence during the New Year’s holiday time period.
