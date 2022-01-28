The Pennsylvania State Police Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 337,911 background checks in the fourth quarter, an 11% increase from the previous quarter.
In addition, the state police released additional statistics, including the number of firearms purchase denials and investigations, along with arrests that resulted from those investigations in the fourth quarter.
Of the 337,911 checks, 5,330 purchases were denied with 1,380 being referred to law enforcement: 329 to the state police, 1,015 to local law enforcement and 36 to ATF. Fifteen people were arrested at the point of purchase for outstanding warrants, according to the report.
In comparison, 7,458 purchases were denied with 1,317 referred to law enforcement in the fourth quarter of 2020. In that quarter of 2020, 52 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first class cities and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.
In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or if they willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.
In addition, during the background check process, individuals may be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.