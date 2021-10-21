Students in the Greater Latrobe School District are accustomed to being greeted by drivers as they board their school bus, but on Wednesday students were also greeted by a state trooper.
Troopers from Troop A were participating in the state police’s Operation Safe Stop, a program that monitors routes for violations of the state’s meeting or overtaking a school bus statute.
Operation Safe Stop is also intended to alert motorists of the dangers of passing stopped school buses that are in the process of loading and unloading students.
According to the state’s vehicle code, drivers approaching a school bus with lights flashing and the stop arm extended must stop at least 10 feet away from the bus, whether approaching from behind or in front of the bus. A driver approaching an intersection at which a school bus is stopped in shall stop his vehicle at that intersection until the flashing red signal lights are no longer actuated.
Any motorist convicted of the violation will face a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension and five points on the motorist‘s driving record.
Troopers work in teams with one trooper riding on the school bus with the driver and students and the other following in a police vehicle. For instance, Tpr. Brandon Boyd was the officer on the bus Wednesday morning and his partner Tpr. Nicholas Loughner followed along as the bus went to pick up students in the Crabtree area and bring them to the junior/senior high school and Latrobe Elementary School.
Boyd greeted students as they boarded and gave them “Junior Trooper” stickers.
Although the ride was uneventful Wednesday, Raymond Thomas, the bus driver from DMJ Transportation, said the partnership with the state police is a good thing.
Thomas has been a school bus driver for a year and a half. Thomas recalled passing his test on a Tuesday and the school shut down.
Loughner said Operation Safe Stop isn’t the only time troopers keep an eye out for student’s safety. He explained while out on patrol, troopers continue to monitor buses and ensure motorists are following the law. “When we are out on patrol, we will find a bus and follow to ensure motorists are observing all school safety laws,” said Loughner.
