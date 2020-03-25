State police issued warnings to 27 businesses statewide Monday during the first day of enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that all “non-life-sustaining” businesses close their physical locations.
“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”
In Troop A, which encompasses parts of Westmoreland and Indiana counties as well as the entirety of Somerset and Cambria counties, four warnings were issued to businesses that had remained open.
No businesses in the state were issued citations for failing to close Monday.
Warnings issued in other areas, by Troop, are as follows: Troop B, 2; Troop C, 0; Troop D, 1; Troop E, 4; Troop F, 2; Troop G, 2; Troop H, 4; Troop J, 1; Troop K, 1; Troop L, 1; Troop M, 3; Troop N, 1; Troop P, 0, and Troop R, 1.
The governor has directed the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania State Police, municipal police and local officials, to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions.
The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.
The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
To report a noncompliant business, police recommend contacting your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number. Do not call 911 to report noncompliant businesses.
