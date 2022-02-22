State police at Indiana are warning residents of a new “Grandparent Scam.”
According to state police, troopers have fielded at least 12 separate reports from concerned citizens advising that they were contacted by an unknown person who claimed to be either a grandson or granddaughter who was in jail and in need of bail money.
Commonly called the grandparent scam, the ruse involves the crime of theft by deception.
According to police, the majority of residents who made the reports recognized the calls as scams and suffered no monetary loss.
On Feb. 15, a 79-year-old Indiana County woman said she received a phone call from a man claiming to be representing a law firm. He said that the woman’s grandson was involved in a motor vehicle crash and needed bail money. The victim made arrangements with the caller for a “courier“ to come to her home. Later that day, the man arrived at her residence and collected $11,500 from her before fleeing on foot.
The suspect was described as being a thin, white male, approximately 25 years old and 5-foot, 10-inches to 6 feet tall with dark, wavy hair, and was wearing a greenish-brown, neck-sleeve-style face covering. He was observed walking up to the front door of the victim’s residence. No vehicle was observed, according to state police.
A similar incident occurred on Feb. 2, in Cambria County, which remains under investigation. In that incident, an 89-year-old woman suffered a loss of $23,000 after a “courier” came to her home on two occasions under the guise of collecting money for her granddaughter’s bail.
The suspect was described as a white, non-Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, with longer brown hair and wearing a knit winter hat and surgical-style face mask. He was reported to be operating a passenger car “bright red” in color.
In an effort to prevent such crimes, the police strongly advise residents to discuss common scams like these with family members and encourage residents to verify the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails and text messages before providing any personal information.
When in doubt, police said to ignore the call, email or text message and contact a family member or local law enforcement agency for guidance.
