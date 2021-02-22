Troopers are investigating an incident of animal cruelty in Unity Township captured on video that has recently been circulating on various social media platforms, according to state police at Greensburg.
Police say the video involving a girl shows very graphic abuse to the animal involved, which has prompted many calls to emergency services to investigate this incident.
The active investigation consists of multiple troopers, including the Greensburg barracks animal cruelty officer who is specially trained in this type of investigation.
Police are asking that the public give investigators time to assess the incident and prepare a thorough investigation. There is no current danger to the animal in the video, and police say it is believed this incident took place “many months ago.”
The Latrobe Police Department wrote on its Facebook page that it “is aware of a very disturbing animal abuse video circulating on social media. It had been reported to the (Pennsylvania) State Police and they are investigating this incident.”
