State police: 'Bicycle Bob' found safely after reported missing

Robert J. Huston, known locally as “Bicycle Bob,” was located Thursday about three hours after state police reported he was missing.
“Bob was found safely, thank you!” troopers Stephen Limani and Cliff Greenfield tweeted around 4:22 p.m.
State police posted an alert a few hours earlier that Huston, 56, of Youngwood was last seen Monday in the Youngwood-Greensburg area riding a 10-speed bicycle with a tote on the front.
Limani said Huston was wearing a dark windbreaker, with a blue T-shirt underneath, blue jeans and black Crocs. He was reportedly carrying four large garbage bags which contain camping material.
“He is known to frequent Youngwood, Greensburg and Latrobe areas,” Limani said. “The only transportation he uses is his bicycle.”
Huston has shoulder-length gray hair.
“Robert lacks the ability to care for himself and there are concerns about his current mental state,” Limani said. “He may become violent if confronted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.