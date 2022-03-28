It’s almost that time of year — time for the 43 state park campgrounds to open for overnight accommodations as trout season approaches.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a press release that the state’s 43 campgrounds are slated to be open in time for the April 2 opener.
“As trout season nears, it is important that the public is aware of the wonderful opportunities for fishing and camping at our state parks,” said Dunn. “We are proud to support outdoor recreation efforts on public lands and look forward to seeing a great turnout this year as people continue to turn to the outdoors for their health and wellbeing.”
In Pennsylvania, there are 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, along with thousands more lakes and ponds available during trout season to expand the outdoor experience. Many of those abundant freshwater assets are found within state parks and forests — 101 state parks and 20 state forests to be exact — in the form of waterways that permit fishing with a proper fishing license.
According to Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), the state’s lakes and streams in state parks are the perfect place to start whether a lifelong angler or someone newly discovering the sport.
“Camping and fishing make the perfect combination for families looking for adventure and convenience as they make lasting memories on the water,” said Schaeffer.
Find and reserve the campsite by visiting https://pennsylvaniastateparks.reserveamerica.com/welcome.do or call 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Monday through Saturday. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
State parks that accommodate trout fishing with campsite availability include: Caledonia, Canoe Creek, Chapman, Clear Creek, Colonel Denning, Cook Forest, Cowans Gap, Fowlers Hollow, Frances Slocum, French Creek, Greenwood Furnace, Hickory Run, Hills Creek, Hyner Run, Kettle Creek, Keystone, Kooser, Lackawanna, Laurel Hill, Linn Run, Little Buffalo, Little Pine, Locust Lake, Lyman Run, Moraine, Nockamixon, Ohiopyle, Ole Bull, Parker Dam, Pine Grove Furnace, Poe Paddy, Poe Valley, Promised Land, Pymatuning, Raccoon Creek, Reeds Gap, Ricketts Glen, Ryerson Station, Sinnemahoning, Sizerville, Trough Creek, Tuscarora, Worlds End and Yellow Creek.
Individual parks may have specific availability as some options (cabins, yurts, lodges, etc.) are already reserved, so campers should check with that state park to check on availability.
In 2023, camping reservations at parks that accommodate trout season will be expanded to the 11-month standard reservation window.
Campers should recall that fishing in Pennsylvania requires a license. For information on how to purchase a fishing license, visit the PFBC’s website at https://www.fishandboat.com/Fish/FishingLicense/Pages/BuyAFishingLicense.aspx.
Also, fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box are available at certain parks through a partnership with the PFBC, the American Sportfishing Association and the DCNR. Whether giving fishing a try for the first time or returning to fishing after a long hiatus, the following state parks can provide free tackle for loan: Bald Eagle, Bendigo, Black Moshannon, Chapman, Clear Creek, Colonel Denning, Cook Forest, Frances Slocum, French Creek, Gifford Pinchot, Hills Creek, Kettle Creek, Lackawanna, Little Buffalo, Locust Lake, Lyman Run, M.K. Goddard, McConnells Mill, Moraine, Mount Pisgah, Nescopeck, Nockamixon, Ole Bull, Pine Grove Furnace, Point, Presque Isle, Prince Gallitzin, Promised Land, Pymatuning, R.B. Winter, Raccoon Creek, Reeds Gap, Ricketts Glen, Ryerson Station, Tobyhanna, Tuscarora, Tyler and Yellow Creek.
