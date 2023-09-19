When Rick May suffered his third heart attack, Independence Health System Westmoreland doctors found a complete blockage to his heart.
While they were able to put temporary stents in and buy some time, surgery was still necessary. May was given two choices. He could go through traditional open-heart surgery that would leave him with a long recovery and a 30-centimeter scar down the middle of his chest, or he could be a pioneer.
The latter saw May receiving a minimally invasive, robotic-assisted coronary artery bypass in March. The surgery was a first for Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital.
For May, it was a no-brainer when it came to which method he preferred the doctors to enter. Years ago, the Unity Township man’s mother had to have open heart surgery.
“I said, ‘I don’t want you to split me open,’” May said. “My mother went through that.”
The decision paid dividends for May, who said he had no pain after the surgery. His hospital stay was also quite short, lasting just three days instead of nearly a week for patients after the traditional surgery.
Once out of the hospital, May took to Twin Lakes Park, walking the 2.5-mile route that circles the lakes.
“That was my rehab,” May said. “Typically, there’s two to four weeks of it at Latrobe. I didn’t have to do that.”
While May was under strict orders not to lift anything after the surgery, he was able to get back to driving his pickup truck in two weeks. Although he’s retired, May returned to a part-time truck driving job a few weeks later.
May spoke briefly Monday afternoon at an event at the Westmoreland Mall hosted by IHS. He was joined by his surgeon, Dr. Hiroyuki Tsukui.
Tsukui, who previously practiced medicine in Japan, said being able to provide these “state-of-the-art procedures” right here in Westmoreland County is a game changer for patients.
Monday’s event highlighted a number of services and procedures IHS offers right here in the county. Dr. James Adisey said having health services typically found in large cities like Pittsburgh is a tremendous opportunity to “take care of the community in the community.”
“You ask some of the people here, and they don’t want to go through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to get a procedure done,” Adisey said. “We’re able to provide the same type of care, same quality of care as (hospitals in Pittsburgh).”
And IHS has the credentials to show it is one of the best options for not only folks in the county but across the state.
IHS was recently named one of the top 50 hospitals for cardiac care by Healthgrades. It is one of 12 hospitals in Pennsylvania named to the list and one of two in western Pennsylvania.
“We commend Independence Health (System) Westmoreland Hospital for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients undergoing cardiac surgery and being treated for cardiac care,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades, in a press release. “Consumers can feel confident that America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”
For cardiac care, Adisey said the health system’s working relationship with emergency medical services really sets things apart. When paramedics have a patient they suspect of having a cardiac incident, like a heart attack, the EKG performed in the field is able to be sent to doctors in Latrobe for immediate diagnosis. This allows the hospital to prepare for necessary procedures while the patient is in transport.
“Not having that capability would never allow us to meet that crucial 90-minute window,” Adisey said.
Getting a patient who is having a cardiac event care within the 90-minute window leads to much better outcomes. According to Healthgrades data, patients who are cared for at a top 50 cardiac hospital have a 56% lower chance of dying compared to other hospitals.
Adisey told the Bulletin that the health system has had to work hard over the past few years through a pandemic to make the necessary investments in new technologies and recruit some talented doctors, like Tsukui.
IHS’ approach to cardiac care allows the system to be nimble, adapting new technologies and protocols quickly.
Tsukui has big dreams for IHS in Latrobe as it continues to expand the care it provides. He has already begun seeing patients from as far away as Johnstown and Altoona, but Tsukui believes Latrobe has what it takes to bring people in from all over the world.
“We have an airport right here,” Tsukui said. “As we (continue high-quality service), it will bring in people from all over.”
Tsukui said it is exactly what happened when he was working in Japan. At the pace IHS is working to innovate, he believes his dream will become a reality in the next five to 10 years.
While Monday’s event was focused on highlighting services to the community, it also provided an opportunity to show some of the latest advancements to the prospective next generation of doctors – Greater Latrobe Senior High School students.
Around 25 students in the anatomy and physiology class attended the lectures and got some hands-on time with the same kind of robot used in May’s surgery.
Seniors Ella Bulava and Macie McHugh said they found the Da Vinci robot fun.
“It was weird at first,” Bulava said. “I thought I was going to break it.”
McHugh echoed Bulava’s remarks but said as she got to use it more, it became intuitive.
“Once you started using it, it got easier,” McHugh said.
Bulava and McHugh were exactly the kinds of students Adisey and IHS are reaching out to – students with an interest in the medical field.
Bulava said she would like to become a physical therapist after high school. McHugh is set on sitting at the Da Vinci machine full time as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Adisey said being in a county that is a little more rural than others, it’s important that folks from the area who go on to work in the medical field have a reason to come back home.
It’s exactly the path Adisey took after he began practicing medicine in 1992. The Greensburg native was born in IHS Westmoreland Hospital. So, for Adisey, recruiting the best doctors – whether from within the county or halfway across the world – is his mission as the health system continues to innovate.
“When I leave, I want this place to do well,” Adisey said.
