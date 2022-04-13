The Greater Latrobe school board took time out Tuesday to honor the district’s winter sports state medalists, including one athlete who has only been competing in her sport for a year and a half, and four athletes from the wrestling program.
Superintendent Michael Porembka made sure to highlight Hannah Polosky, who earned a sixth place in the PIAA Class 3A in women’s’ diving after only competing in diving for a year and a half.
In addition, four wrestlers were honored: Vincent Kilkeary as champion of the PIAA Class 3A wrestling class of 120 lbs., Luke Willochell, second place, PIAA Class 3A, 106 lb. class, Jack Pletcher, third place in PIAA Class 3A 152 lb. weight class, and Corey Boerio, sixth place, PIAA Class 3A 215 lb. weight class.
In addition, senior nights for winter sports were announced:
- Track, 5:15 p.m., April 20 at Memorial Stadium;
- Boys’ volleyball, 7 p.m. May 3, at senior high school gym;
- Boys’ lacrosse, 6:30 p.m. April 27, senior high school’s Rossi Field;
- Girls’ lacrosse, 6:30 p.m. April 26, senior high school’s Rossi Field;
- Softball, 6:30 p.m., April 27, senior high school’s Graham Sonora Field;
- Baseball, June 2022, to be announced.
In regular business, school directors discussed action items that the board will consider at its regular meeting on April 19, including:
- Updated health and safety plan for 2021-2022 school year and authorize administration to submit to Department of Education;
- Agreements with Camco Physical and Ocuupational Therapy, LLC, Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School and Mount Aloysius College and the Westmoreland County Student Assistance Program agreement;
- Tuition student Olivia Carlquist (Grade 10) from Ligonier Valley School District;
- Tax appeals recommended by Andrews & Price, LLC;
- Electricity procurement administrative agreement;
- Awarding of bid for various supplies for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Partial roof replacement for senior high school and repairs at the junior high school with Garland/DBS, Inc.;
- EWCTC 2022-2023 operating budget;
- Letter of intent between the district and the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit for Cisco Systems for purchases of Cisco DUO Access;
- Resignations of Lisa Poponick (custodian) and Katelyn Jakubovic (cheerleading head coach);
- Hiring of four substitute teachers, two classified support personnel and four support personnel supplementals;
- Permission to advertise to hold a board retreat from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 30;
- Granting of tenure to Rachel Collette, effective April 23, 2022
Greater Latrobe school board will meet again Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m.
