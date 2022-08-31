Energy industry and trade professionals told state lawmakers Tuesday Pennsylvania could miss out on a “generational” opportunity if state regulations are not soon established for hydrogen and carbon capture.
But the opportunity surrounding carbon capture appears centered on an $8 billion investment from the Biden-Harris administration rather than a rush to lower carbon emissions.
Matt Mangum, business opportunity manager for Shell, told the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Majority Policy Committee it would need to act by this fall to be considered for one of the first regional clean hydrogen hubs in America.
“Pennsylvania needs the basic legislative and regulatory building blocks,” Mangum said.
Those building blocks include legislation covering subsurface ownership rights and well liability.
Mangum and others said western Pennsylvania’s access to the Marcellus Shale and the neighboring states of Ohio and West Virginia make the region a prime candidate to be a hub.
Becoming one of the first hubs to provide decarbonization would provide the region with widespread economic growth, said industry leaders like Energy Innovation Center Institute CEO Richard DiClaudio.
“Adding hydrogen to our region’s energy mix will attract outside investments, help create new jobs and even increase prosperity more equitably if done right,” DiClaudio said.
Western Pennsylvania could see an economic bump with new jobs needed to build the infrastructure from the ground up. When Shell built its Butler County ethane cracker plant in Monaca, an estimated 34,000 jobs were created over the nine years of construction, according to a study by Robert Morris University.
But carbon capture projects around the country have had their issues.
In 2020, a plant in Texas, the only carbon capture coal plant in the United States, closed after a little more than three years of operation. NRG, the owners of the Petra Nova plant, cited the economic downturn brought by low oil prices and COVID-19 pandemic for its indefinite closure. As of July the plant was still closed with no immediate plans for reopening.
In Mississippi, the Kemper carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) plant closed before ever becoming operational after years of missed deadlines and becoming billions of dollars over budget.
According to the Global CCS Institute’s 2021 report, only 27 of the 135 CCS facilities are operational throughout the world. Only four others are currently being constructed with the rest in either the advanced or early development stages.
Still, the energy industry and state Representatives, like Rep. Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland), are banking on Pennsylvania’s positioning to lead the hydrogen and carbon capture charge.
“Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse,” Nelson said. “We are America’s largest net exporter of electricity and second largest producer of natural gas.
“This is our time to once again lead the nation in hydrogen development and secure the thousands of construction and manufacturing jobs coming with this new technology.”
If Pennsylvania is to become one of the leaders for hydrogen and carbon capture, it will need public-private relationships with companies like Shell and United States Steel Corporation, along with partnerships with West Virginia and Ohio.
Partnering with Ohio is especially needed as Pennsylvania’s geography doesn’t provide for suitable locations to store the carbon dioxide. Any carbon dioxide would need to be transported to storage locations via pipelines.
Pipelines would also be needed to transport the hydrogen to plants and other users. Bill Roland, director of government affairs for Peoples Natural Gas, told the committee the science isn’t exact as to what percentage of hydrogen can be mixed with natural gas in existing pipelines.
If too much hydrogen is added it can mix into an unsafe substance. He said safety is the company’s No. 1 priority.
“(Hydrogen) is an overall positive but we’re not prepared to do that until we’re sure it’s safe,” Roland said.
Roland added the company is also required by the state to provide the cheapest energy to its consumers. According to testimony provided by DiClaudio, the cost of producing and moving hydrogen could increase from where it is now, around $7 per thousand cubic foot, to upwards of $80 per thousand cubic foot.
That is a cost which would greatly affect nearly a third of Peoples Natural Gas customers who receive energy assistance.
