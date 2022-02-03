Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Keara Klinepeter visited Hayden’s Pharmacy in Youngwood on Wednesday to encourage eligible people to get their COVID-19 primary vaccine series and booster dose.
After visiting the pharmacy, Klinepeter then joined Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald for a virtual briefing to provide an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. “Right now, it is crucial for everyone ages 5 and older to get a primary vaccine series and for all eligible Pennsylvanians to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Klinepeter said.
“There are clinics open for ages five and older and the department is working to highlight as many of these clinics as we can. Do your part and get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”
“Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been my goal to provide accessibility to the COVID-19 vaccines and provide a well-organized process,” Hayden’s Pharmacy President and CEO Edward Christofano said.
“Over the course of one year, our team has administered over 25,000 vaccines to the community through local venues such as fire halls, schools, universities, and county buildings. This has been a tremendous process as we did our best to have minimal wait times, providing accessibility for handicap and homebound patients, providing this much needed service in Westmoreland County.”
“As I reflect on the last year, I have seen patient’s fear of the COVID-19 virus and relief when they received their immunization,” Christofano continued. “Over my career, I am honored to provide this service and honored to have a great team of associates support our year-long journey.”
Hayden’s Pharmacy is located at 505 North 4th St., No. 7, Youngwood. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for those ages 5 and older. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://haydenspharmacy.com/.
In Allegheny County, COVID-19 testing clinics and vaccination clinics can be found throughout the county.
“We know that the vaccines work and that they help protect against the most serious outcomes of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” Bogen said. “In Allegheny County, more than 70% of residents are vaccinated, but we continue to experience unfortunate deaths, especially among the unvaccinated. I urge everyone, everywhere, to get vaccinated, not only for yourself, but for children who are not yet eligible.”
To find a vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov and click “Find COVID-19 Vaccines & Boosters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.