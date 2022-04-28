Adelphoi will receive $2.5 million in state funding for the construction of an enhanced supervision facility on its main campus in Unity Township.
The 15-bed facility will be for girls in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems.
“Enhanced supervision is an alternative-to-secure setting that was created by Adelphoi to serve the increasing demand around complex cases,” said Karyn Pratt, vice president of marketing and strategy development at Adelphoi. “The enhanced supervision facility will be designed to offer an increased level of care over a community-based residential environment and a less intensive environment than a secure residential facility.”
Pratt noted there are currently no enhanced supervision programs for female youth in Pennsylvania, with Adelphoi offering the only such program for boys.
“We are grateful to our legislators and the governor’s office in lending their support for this project,” she said.
According to a press release from the office of state Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana), he advocated for support through Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) to assist with the project.
“Adelphoi already offers a similar program for boys so it has proven it knows how to successfully support children who need this type of treatment,” Silvis said. “In addition, this project will create an additional 70 jobs.”
In a physical comparison to a full secure unit, Silvis said, enhanced supervision offers delayed locks rather than complete locks on entries and exits.
Funding for the project was authorized by lawmakers in the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act.
