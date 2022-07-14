The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection denied Ligonier Township Municipal Authority’s Act 537 sewage facilities plan last month, the authority announced Wednesday during a special meeting.
The plan, which has been in the works for over three years, was designed to expand development in Wilpen, Waterford and Oak Grove communities.
The authority and Ligonier Township approved three possible solutions for handling the added waste including utilizing its existing sewage facility in Darlington or pumping waste to the sewage treatment plant in Ligonier, which is owned by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. A new, estimated $5 million sewage treatment plant along Wilpen Road was also proposed.
The new plant was two of the three reasons the DEP gave the authority in its denial letter dated June 23. The agency wrote the new plant, which would discharge to Mill Creek, was “not the most environmentally sound alternative.” The department also said the plan did not financially provide for operation and maintenance, assuming funding would be based on grants and loan forgiveness not currently available.
The agency also denied the plan because Fairfield Township had not approved the plan. Part of building the new sewage plant would include tapping into existing lines owned by Fairfield Township. While the township was named in the plan, no one gave their approval, according to the DEP.
Michael D’Arrigo, Fairfield Township’s sewage enforcement officer, said he knew of the plan but not the specifics and said the supervisors would be best to comment.
The Bulletin called the township but the office had already closed for the day.
A review of the past three years of the township’s meeting minutes found no mention of the LTMA or the Act 537 plan.
The LTMA provided no public comment on the letter during its meeting, going into an executive session to discuss possible litigation regarding the matter after approving two project payments.
A payment of $20,237.67 was approved for the Trout Avenue project. Board member Bill Stablein asked if an issue with a resident’s driveway had been resolved and if the board should hold payment in case of any changes.
Engineer Jake Colby said the problem had not been fixed but there was a solution in place. He added the township has more than enough in retainage to cover additional costs.
The board also approved the first payment of $28,963.80 to Ligonier Construction for the water system improvement project.
The LTMA will meet again next week at 4 p.m. July 20 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
