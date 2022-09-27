National Preparedness Month

David Buono, deputy insurance commissioner, talks about the importance of flood insurance in a homeowner's emergency preparedness plan during a press conference Sept. 26, at the Westmoreland Conservation District building in Hempfield Township.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

After wading through storms last month that caused substantial flooding, members from state and county agencies visited Greensburg Monday encouraging residents to be prepared.

State and county officials came together at the Westmoreland Conservation District Building to promote National Preparedness Month. Born out of the Sept. 11 attacks, National Preparedness Month aims to “raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time,” according to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the program.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

