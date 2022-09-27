After wading through storms last month that caused substantial flooding, members from state and county agencies visited Greensburg Monday encouraging residents to be prepared.
State and county officials came together at the Westmoreland Conservation District Building to promote National Preparedness Month. Born out of the Sept. 11 attacks, National Preparedness Month aims to “raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time,” according to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the program.
While there are many ways for individuals and families to prepare for a disaster, flood insurance is one thing homeowners can do to protect themselves after a storm.
“There are too many Pennsylvanians who have lost everything,” Deputy Insurance Commissioner David Buono said. “They didn’t have flood insurance to help them rebuild.”
Buono said many Pennsylvanians believe they cannot purchase flood insurance if they don’t live in a flood zone. State Rep. Eric Nelson said he was one of those people.
“I fall into that category,” Nelson said. “As of last week, I didn’t think that families could get flood insurance if you weren’t in a flood zone.
Nelson said there is an opportunity now during National Preparedness Month for homeowners to reach out to their insurance carrier and be better prepared.
The flood insurance myth is something Buono and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department have been working to eliminate.
Only four of the more than 80 homes affected by last month’s storms had flood insurance, according to Nelson. Flash flooding occurred Aug. 5 when roughly 5 inches of rain fell causing flooded basements and roadways throughout the area.
Roland “Bud” Mertz, emergency management director of Westmoreland County, has seen firsthand what survivors, like those in Unity Township, are left with after a storm.
“People lost everything, they lost their homes, they lost their belongings,” Mertz said. “Six weeks after the flood they’re still living with it.”
Incorporating flood insurance into a disaster plan is very important, Mertz added.
Preparing for a natural or manmade emergency doesn’t necessarily mean spending lots of time and money on equipment or food. Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Executive Deputy Director Jeffrey Thomas said families can take small steps to get the conversation about preparedness ready.
“Talk to your family, especially little ones, about what would you do in a fire, how would you get out of the house,” Thomas said.
Families should also consider storing enough food, water and medication to last a few days along with creating a communication plan to let loved ones know whether they are safe or in need of help, Thomas said.
“It’s the little things that will start adding up to having a really good preparedness plan,” he said.
Along with gathering supplies and making a plan, Buono suggests a list of personal items is created in the event they are lost due to a disaster. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department has a checklist for creating a household inventory on its website.
Buono also urged any resident who may have a problem with an insurance claim to contact the department.
As a regulatory agency, the state Insurance Department can look at claims and make sure companies are in compliance with the law. The department received more than 10,000 complaints and 27,000 phone calls last year.
After a flood or other disaster, property owners should document the damage before any cleanup or repairs take place. Repairs should only be done to prevent further damage until the insurance carrier gives approval to move forward with repairs, Buono said.
“Don’t wait until months go by to contact us,” Buono said. “It’s important to get us involved early if you have any problems.
“The bottom line is we all need to be prepared in order to create a lasting legacy.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
