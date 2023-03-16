PA Chamber launches inaugural 'Coolest Things Made in PA' contest

What’s the coolest thing made in Pennsylvania? Voters will soon decide in a first-of-its-kind face-off.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry has launched the first annual “Coolest Thing Made in Pa.” tournament, where 32 of the most interesting products made in Pennsylvania will compete for the right to be called this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Pa.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.