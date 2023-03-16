What’s the coolest thing made in Pennsylvania? Voters will soon decide in a first-of-its-kind face-off.
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry has launched the first annual “Coolest Thing Made in Pa.” tournament, where 32 of the most interesting products made in Pennsylvania will compete for the right to be called this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Pa.”
“From the steel that built our nation’s cities, to the food that feeds our families, and the cutting-edge technology driving today’s and tomorrow’s innovation – Pennsylvania makes it all,” Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. “This competition celebrates the commonwealth’s storied history and continued leadership in manufacturing, and spotlights the amazing companies who are making incredible things right here in Pennsylvania. We can’t wait to see who comes out on top and look forward to growing this competition in the years to come.”
The 32 companies and products included in this year’s tournament will face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public voting on the state Chamber’s Twitter page. Voting began Tuesday, March 14, at noon.
The tournament voting schedule is as follows:
- First round: March 14-17
- Second round: March 21-24
- Third round: March 28-28
- Fourth round: March 30-31
- Championship: April 3
In addition to bragging rights, the winner will receive complimentary tickets to next year’s Annual Pennsylvania Economic Forecast and Business Leadership Summit where they will be honored.
