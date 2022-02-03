Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Tuesday announced the department’s plan to distribute more than $3 million in Business-Education Partnership (BEP) Grant funding to 22 workforce development organizations statewide that work to connect Pennsylvania businesses with school districts and students to better prepare youth to enter into an ever-changing workforce.
In Westmoreland and Fayette counties, $150,000 was allocated to fund the creation of a new Westmoreland/Fayette BEP, aiming to improve and connect education and business with career awareness/readiness activities that engage students, educators, businesses, and parents/guardians with a primary focus on high-priority occupations in the Westmoreland-Fayette area.
The activities will connect students with real-world applications and relevant practices that are used in the workforce.
“The pandemic changed every aspect of our lives, including how we educate our students and prepare them to join Pennsylvania’s workforce,” Berrier said. “These BEP grants play a vital role in helping students gain the skills to eventually meet the needs of employers across the commonwealth. We are so proud to be awarding nearly $3.1 million to local workforce development boards across Pennsylvania. They will use this money to continue operating their programs that increase awareness of in-demand technical careers for students, parents, guardians, and school faculty.”
The partnerships offer career-related experiences and opportunities for students through soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing, and career mentoring, all with the goal of informing more young learners about high-priority occupations and career paths available in the commonwealth.
“One of (Pennsylvania) Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s key workforce development objectives is providing students with the proper training to secure good-paying jobs once they leave the classroom,” said Berrier.
“In the previous round of BEP grants, the commonwealth helped to fund activities that served more than 35,000 people across Pennsylvania. We are simply letting students know what opportunities exist and offering solid first-work experience that puts them on the path of a successful career.”
