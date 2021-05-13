Starting this month, Star Chevrolet Nissan Volvo of Greensburg is rebranding as Delaney Chevrolet Nissan Volvo Cars of Greensburg to reflect the dealership’s inclusion in the Delaney Automotive Group.
Despite the name change, the employees and ownership at the dealership will remain the same, according to the rebranding announcement.
“The only thing you can expect to change is our name,” general manager Bob Sullivan said. “Come and do business with the exact same employees and owners you know and trust.”
The Delaney Auto Group, based out of Indiana, has been family owned and operated for 50 years. The group’s dealerships include Subaru, Hyundai, Honda, Buick, Chevrolet, Nissan, and Volvo as well as hundreds of pre-owned and certified pre-owned vehicles.
“Making our Star dealerships an official part of the Delaney family is the perfect way to celebrate our golden anniversary,” owner Thomas Delaney said. “We’re excited to continue to serve our customers under the Delaney name.”
For more information on the Delaney Automotive Group, visit DelaneyAuto.com.
