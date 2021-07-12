A six-hour standoff with police in one Unity Township neighborhood ended peacefully early Friday evening as one man was taken into custody by state police.
That man, identified as Gregory Steven Dorough, 48, was arrested shortly after 5 p.m., according to Trooper Steve Limani of state police at Greensburg.
The incident, which started at 10:45 a.m., when police were called to a home near the intersection of Pershing Circle, Gravel Hill Road and Arnold Palmer Drive, to respond to a domestic dispute between two people.
According to Limani, troopers were in contact with Dorough during the incident, while the other person was no longer present in the home.
Neighbors were instructed by police to stay in their homes throughout most of the day. Police also diverted traffic around the adjacent section of Arnold Palmer Drive between Schultz Lane and Theatre Street, just outside of Youngstown, while the incident unfolded.
Dorough faces various charges stemming from the incident, including three felony charges of aggravated assault and one felony charge each of strangulation (applying pressure to throat or neck) and possession of prohibited firearm, along with three misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, one misdemeanor charge each of simple assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan, who denied him bail due to Dorough being a “danger to the community and a flight risk.” He is lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison while he awaits a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
