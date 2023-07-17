An 86-year-old Stahlstown man died in a head-on collision Saturday, July 15, at the intersection of state Route 711 and Freeman Road in Ligonier Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Thomas J. Nusser of Shady Nook Drive died in an early-morning crash while driving a Honda CRV north on Route 711.
Nusser’s vehicle crossed the center line and into the opposite travel lane where it struck a Dodge Nitro in a “head-on type collision,” according to the coroner’s office.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:11 a.m.; Nusser was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:27 a.m. by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Russell A. Morgan.
The public information release report indicates “a seatbelt was not utilized” by Nusser in the crash.
Nusser was the sole occupant of the Honda CRV. One other individual involved in the collision was transported to a Cambria County medical facility, according to the coroner’s office.
The office said it is unknown if drugs, speed or cellphone use were a factor in the collision.
Toxicology test results will not be available for several weeks.
The crash was investigated by the Ligonier Valley Police Department, and according to the coroner’s report, the LVPD “will release additional details at their discretion.”
The LVPD has not yet released any additional information.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.