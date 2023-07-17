An 86-year-old Stahlstown man died in a head-on collision Saturday, July 15, at the intersection of state Route 711 and Freeman Road in Ligonier Township.

According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Thomas J. Nusser of Shady Nook Drive died in an early-morning crash while driving a Honda CRV north on Route 711.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

