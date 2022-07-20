When the American Kennel Club released its rankings for the month of June recently, Dee Ambrose-Stahl couldn’t have been more tickled to see that her puppy, CH AroHawk’s Coffee Break at Cardinal, was ranked the 25th Cardigan Welsh Corgi in the country.
Ambrose-Stahl has lived in the Ligonier Valley area all her life. Currently, she and her husband of nearly 35 years, Ron, live in Stahlstown. Showing dogs for about 25 years, the multi-talented local woman is also an exceptional English teacher at Ligonier Valley High School, who also shares her love of cooking and kindness with her colleagues by setting up regular luncheons in the faculty room. Teaching limits her travels for shows, but that hasn’t seemed to stop the puppy from collecting honors.
Explaining that every breed has what is called the Official Breed Standard, Ambrose-Stahl said this is a basic blueprint of what a perfect dog of any breed would look like. “Knowing that there is no perfect dog, a judge’s job is to find that exhibit which most closely resembles the ideal/perfect example of the breed,” she explained.
“Dog shows are broken down by group (there are seven), breed (now 200), gender, and age,” Ambrose-Stahl said. “Dogs that are pursuing their championship title must earn 15 points. Two of those wins have to be what we call majors. Points awarded are based on the part of the country and the number of dogs of that breed entered. Majors are wins of three or more (up to five) points. Classes are, as mentioned, separated by age and gender. The winner of each male class goes back in the ring for Winners Dog, which is where the points are awarded. Then the girls (technically called bitches) do the same. Finally, all finished champions go back in the ring with the Winners Dog and Winners Bitch. Here, the judge chooses Best of Breed (which goes on to compete in the group), Best of Winners (either the dog or the bitch), Best of Opposite Sex (to the Best of Breed winner), and then Select Dog and Select Bitch. They are kind of the runners-up.”
“Puck,” registered name CH AroHawk’s Coffee Break at Cardinal, is a standout for a few reasons. Referring to the Breed Standard, he’s got a gorgeous expression, his conformation meets/exceeds what the Standard prescribes, and he moves beautifully, according to Ambrose-Stahl.
“Judges have said he’s clean coming and going and he has a rock solid topline on the move,” said Ambrose-Stahl. “Those are both huge compliments. He’s also been complimented on his beautiful dark eyes, proper tail carriage and exceptional front assembly.”
And, to add to the exceptionality of Puck, he’s just a puppy. Ambrose-Stahl said he finished his championship in just a few shows, and he has multiple Herding Group placements, which are very competitive.
“We also participate in AKC’s National Owner Handler series,” Ambrose-Stahl continued. “It’s a breed competition that is only offered to, as the name indicates, owner handlers. No professional handlers are allowed to exhibit at this. Puck has won Owner Handler Best of Breed many times, has placed in the Owner Handler Group many times, and is currently the number 17 National Owner Handler Series Cardigan Welsh Corgi in the country, with limited showing!”
Ambrose-Stahl explained that breeders have kennel names. Hers is Cardinal, so every dog she has ever bred has the Cardinal prefix. Puck’s breeder’s kennel name is AroHawk, and the theme of his litter was coffee, so all puppies in the litter have registered names that have a reference to coffee. “I wanted my kennel name on him too, so that’s where he got his name,” she said. Puck was bred by Jackie Gingerich and Mary DeToma.
Turning one on Aug. 9, Puck has some amazing achievements already for such a young pup. Ambrose-Stahl has enjoyed the journey and traveling to shows, meeting new people, and spending time with friends while hanging out with her dogs is what she loves about dog shows.
Ambrose-Stahl said Puck is a wonderful dog to live with. “He’s sweet and funny and loving,” she said.
“I want to seriously campaign him beginning in January,” said the handler. “I would love to get him higher in the rankings, but that depends a lot on him. I want him to love showing and being in the ring.”
Wanting Puck to have the same love for the experience as she does, Ambrose-Stahl has continued the fun for 25 years after getting her first Corgi and knowing nothing about the world of purebred dogs.
“Dog shows were not even close to being on my radar,” she explained. “They say Corgis are like potato chips, you can’t have just one. Fortunately, I found Hallmark Pembroke Welsh Corgis.”
Continuing on her history in the dog showing world, Ambrose-Stahl added: “Midge Ruscak and Valerie Brown taught me a great deal. The puppy I got from them was show quality and I took him to a “match,” which is basically a practice dog show for puppies. I was hooked. That puppy, Percy, ended up not being show quality, but Midge knew I had the show bug and graciously gave me another prospect, Hallmark’s OTB, call name ‘Gambler.’ I finished Gambler’s championship, even though he was not easy to show.”
Ambrose-Stahl said Midge’s advice to her was to go to shows, learn, and have fun, which she has seemed to do — falling in love with the dogs and the people. Soon, she’ll go to shows in Greenville, South Carolina, and Cumberland, Maryland, with Puck, and we’ll all hope to see him rise on the AKC charts.
