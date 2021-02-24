Stage Right’s Student Company will be staging the brand new hit musical “The SpongeBob Musical”, both in-person and livestreamed from the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College Feb. 26-28.
Based on the Nickelodeon animated television series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the show made its world premiere in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago. Following a month of previews, the musical opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in December 2017. The musical opened to critical acclaim, garnering 12 Tony Award nominations.
The Stage Right Student Company performers, between the ages of eight and 18, will be in masks and shields, and will be socially distanced while creating the underwater world of this delightful musical comedy.
The show follows SpongeBob, Sandy, Patrick, Squidward and Mister Krabs as they attempt to save Bikini Bottom from an erupting volcano.
Filled with the same hilarious comedy fans love in the cartoon, this show features a score composed by a number of famous and fantastic musicians including David Bowie and Brian Eno, Panic at the Disco, Cyndi Lauper, The Plain White T’s, Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, John Legend, They Might Be Giants and the Flaming Lips.
“This is an incredibly exciting project to be doing with our Student Company. It’s a brand new title, which means we are all discovering it together,” director Tony Marino said. “Learning a new show as a company is always fun, but this show is extra special because the material is fantastic. We all love the cartoon and all of that humor is in this script — but better still — the musical numbers are flat-out phenomenal. This is a show the whole family is going to love. And you can come see it in the theater live — limited seating, with masks and socially distanced of course — or you can watch it in the comfort of your own home via livestream. Either way, you are going to love it.”
Stage Right will be presenting “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Science Hall Theatre at the Westmoreland County Community College at 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 26, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. To purchase in-person or livestreaming tickets, call 724-832-7464 or visit www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.