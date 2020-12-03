Stage Right plans to turn its parking lot into a winter wonderland for Greensburg’s 51st Luminary Night tonight.
On hand to entertain at Stage Right, located at 105 West 4th St. in downtown Greensburg, will be the Stage Right Sensations; an appearance by Buddy the Elf from Stage Right’s upcoming production of “Elf the Musical”; the Stage Right Princesses including Snow White, Belle, Ariel and the Snow Queen; and a never-before-seen Christmas light show.
“Our scenic designer and resident projection guru Mark Kissner has mapped the face of our building with computer software that allows him to create these incredible moving projections that can transform into almost anything,” Stage Right founding artistic director Tony Marino said. “We have set a show to music and that will be playing every 20 minutes. It will also serve as the backdrop to Stage Right Sensations performance, and will transform into the North Pole when Buddy the Elf appears. When folks enter the parking lot, we want them to feel as if they’ve wandered into Santa’s Village.”
Luminaries will line the streets of downtown Greensburg for the 51st Annual Luminary Night beginning at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 3. This year may be a little different, but there will still be plenty of shopping at the wonderful Greensburg shops, luminaries along Pennsylvania Avenue and Main, Otterman and West 2nd streets, as well as a Christmas tree in the city’s South Pennsylvania Avenue Parklet with a photo booth for photos with family and friends.
The Stage Right Sensations will perform their Christmas Show at 6 and 6:45 p.m. in the Stage Right parking lot and at 7:30 p.m. outside the Zion Lutheran Church on Pennsylvania Avenue.
For more information, visit the Downtown Greensburg Project website at www.downtowngreensburgpa.us or the Stage Right website at www.stagerightgreensburg.com, or call 724-832-7464.
