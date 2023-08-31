The Westmoreland Land Trust will host an Open House at the new St. Xavier Nature Preserve at 106 St. Xavier Road in Unity Township from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

This 247-acre nature preserve is situated along U.S. Route 30 just west of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.