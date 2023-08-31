The Westmoreland Land Trust will host an Open House at the new St. Xavier Nature Preserve at 106 St. Xavier Road in Unity Township from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
This 247-acre nature preserve is situated along U.S. Route 30 just west of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe.
The property had been the site of the Sisters of Mercy St. Xavier Academy and Convent until a 1972 fire destroyed these buildings. WLT purchased the property from the Sisters of Mercy in August 2022 for conservation as a nature preserve open to the public.
The Open House will feature tours of the large Civil War-era guesthouse, tours and self-guided exploration of the property, family-friendly activities, Celtic harp music and refreshments. A Celebration of Conservation of the Land is planned for 11 a.m.
Anyone interested in this beautiful and expansive new nature preserve is invited to participate. It is anticipated that many Sisters of Mercy, alumni of St. Xavier Academy and other friends with ties to the academy and convent will attend.
