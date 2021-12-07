The St. Vincent Summer Theatre will host a special performance of “Celebrate the Season: A Christmas Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Performing Arts Center on the SVC campus.
Tickets are now on sale and cost $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger. For tickets, visit www.stvincent.edu/summertheatre or call 724-805-2177.
St. Vincent employees and students will receive a $10 discount on the first four tickets purchased. Employees and students must purchase tickets by calling the college at 724-532-5030.
Directed by assistant professor of theater and producing artistic director Greggory Brandt, Celebrate the Season: A Christmas Show is a holiday-style production that will feature many favorite Christmas classics and other holiday traditions. The show will consist of four professional artists and will feature eight current SVC performing arts students.
“We are so very grateful for our loyal patrons,” said Brandt. “What better way to welcome [them] back than with the sounds of the holiday season?” Brandt invites everyone to “join us and share your support and enthusiasm in the Christmas season.”
Performances held by the St. Vincent Summer Theatre have been delayed due to COVID-19 precautions. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth in the St. Vincent Health and Safety Plan while on campus. For the latest information about these protocols, please visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
For additional information, visit the St. Vincent Summer Theatre homepage at www.stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.