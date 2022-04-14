St. Vincent students present at ECA academic conference

On Saturday, April 9, five seniors from the Communication Department, part of the school of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at St. Vincent College, attended and presented their research at the 113th annual Eastern Communication Association (ECA) academic conference in Philadelphia. The students—Elanda Batykefer, Noelle Bryner, Jared Holmes, Zakiya Moses and Samantha Rogers—were accompanied by Dr. Jessica Harvey, associate professor of communication.
Elanda Batykefer (Harmony) and Noelle Bryner (Washington) presented their research on the relationship between attachment theory and love styles. The research focused on how our attachment with our primary caregivers as children affect how we love in our adult romantic relationships.
Jared Holmes (Beachwood, NJ) presented his research on the political leaning of news media and coverage of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The study aimed to discover trends among six select media outlets and find discrepancies or alignments between CRT and the media. Holmes was also one of two undergraduate recipients to receive the Top Poster Award.
Zakiya Moses (Washington, DC) presented her research on the representation of marginalized groups presented in adolescent shows and how these representations have changed in the past 20 years. She observed 8 different shows through a framing theory lens to analyze negative and positive portrayals of minority characters. Additionally, a paper Moses and Dr. Harvey wrote together was featured on the second day of the conference. The paper investigated family communication about race and racism using media.
Samantha Rogers (Pittsburgh) presented her research on nine different fashion companies and their sustainability related to communication and marketing. The research also sought to determine if the phenomenon of greenwashing was present in the different companies’ communication.
This year’s conference, which was the first to be held in-person after two years of virtual conferences due to the pandemic, took place at the Philadelphia Marriott Old City from April 7 through April 9. Featured this year were 36 selected undergraduates out of 499 submissions from 14 different colleges and universities. Established in 1910, ECA is the oldest professional communication association in the United States.
