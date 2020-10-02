St. Vincent Basilica Parish will host a Food Truck Festival and Car Show event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at St. Vincent Grove, 320 Monastery Drive, Unity Township.
The event will feature a variety of food trucks along with a car show from noon to 4 p.m., basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing and music. Attendees should bring a blanket or folding chairs, wear a mask and practice social distancing in accordance with state and diocesan guidelines.
Food truck and drink vendors scheduled for the event include Benvenuti’s Pizza Factory, Del Vecchio’s Sausage & Fries, eKernally Yours Gourmet Popcorn & Sweets, Jake Just Funnel Cake, PGH Crepes, PGH Halal, Roadrunner Hot Dawgs, Vagabond Taco Truck, Eva’s German Kitchen, Cardinal Coffee, Invisible Man Brewing and Wine O’Clock Somewhere.
Take-out is available, and vendors will be donating 10% of their sales to the parish.
