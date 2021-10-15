The Rev. Boniface Hicks, OSB, started writing a book about St. Joseph years ago but never completed it.
He knew that he had to finish it when Pope Francis declared 2020-21 to be the Year of St. Joseph. That was in conjunction with the 150th anniversary year of the Proclamation of St. Joseph as the Patron of the Universal Church.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, he will appear on EWTN’s “Life on the Rock” series to talk about that book, “Through the Heart of St. Joseph,” that was published earlier this year. The prerecorded episode will air at 9 p.m. and will be re-aired three days next week.
Father Boniface entered St. Vincent Monastery in 1998 and was ordained into the priesthood in 2004.
He has a Ph.D. in computer science and currently serves as director of spiritual formation and director of the Institute for Ministry Formation for the seminary. He has also served as campus minister for the college, faculty member, retreat master and spiritual director, and is involved with WAOB radio in Latrobe.
He has co-authored two books with the Rev. Thomas Aklin, OSB, on spiritual direction and personal prayer.
Father Boniface developed an interest in St. Joseph 18 years ago, and it took him years to research materials for his book. There’s little known about St. Joseph, but Father Boniface said, “Once you start looking for it, there’s a lot about him compared to any other figure. There’s a lot about Mary, but not a lot more. He’s a major figure in four chapters of the gospels and appears in other places.”
His book does not delve into the legends of St. Joseph, for instance, that he was widowed and much older than Mary and that he had children from a previous marriage.
“There was no precedent for an old man marrying a young virgin 2,000 years ago,” he said. “That would have been as weird then as it would be today. So why did we allow all of those images of him as an old man persist so long?”
Perhaps it’s because an old man represents wisdom and experience, and has tried and true virtue, he explained. Also, he added, St. Joseph, has been depicted as a father figure compared to the heavenly father figure, who is usually depicted as an old man.
“I do believe that Joseph was a young married man,” Father Boniface said.
In the matter of brothers and sisters of Jesus mentioned in the Gospels, he noted, “There was no Hebrew word for cousins, so calling them brothers of Jesus would be a reasonable thing. We don’t know when Joseph died, either. One of the possibilities is that it was his death that actually led to Jesus’s public ministry. Joseph died, and then Jesus and Mary went to the wedding at Cana.”
Those matters aren’t the focus of his book.
“In my process, I really wanted to develop a relationship with St. Joseph,” he said. “I kept trying to get to know him and to flesh out the picture of what he was like. I guess my understanding of him grew in a way that didn’t have surprises in it.”
Although little is written about the family lives of Joseph, Mary and Jesus, there are hints that can be surmised from cultural norms of the time.
“They offered two turtle doves in the temple,” Father Boniface said.
“That was an offering of the poor. So they were not destitute and they were not rich. Then when Jesus declares himself, they ask, ‘Who is this? Isn’t this the carpenter’s son?’ That was a surprise to them that Jesus had anything to offer. That leads to their lives being ordinary. It was in that ordinariness that Joseph took on the responsibility to teach Jesus to do the will of the father.”
In the book, he writes: “When Joseph asked Jesus to do his chores and complete certain tasks necessary for their carpentry projects, when he asked him for a cup of cold water, or when they went together to visit a sick neighbor, in each case, they were doing the will of the Father.”
He further noted that the Benedictine charism of ora et labora, or work and prayer, is in the spirit of St. Joseph, and was the model for the sanctification of ordinary daily life.
The book presents five pathways to meet St. Joseph. Two are to look at him as a protector, as he was for Mary and Jesus, or as a father because, Father Hicks wrote, “We are all brothers and sisters of Jesus.”
“In two other pathways, to become like him we can become silent or we can become hidden,” he said. “Then in one of the pathways we choose, he becomes the comfort of the afflicted.”
The book cites the courage of St. Joseph to carry out the will of God through accepting his role with Mary and Jesus, and in fleeing to Egypt to save his family. He becomes a role model for navigating through “life’s inevitable nights.” The author writes, too, about St. Joseph’s surrender to God’s plan and how to become humble and obedient like he was.
Those are some of the things that lead to the chapter on what Father Boniface calls the Joseph Option. Through that, he said, can come a powerful influence to become a leaven for renewal of culture and society, and live in a way to help others to encounter their faith “through the heart of St. Joseph.”
Sunday’s episode on EWTN will be repeated at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 3 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
The shows can also be viewed online at www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/life-on-the-rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.