St. Vincent Archabbey’s the Rev. Benoit Alloggia, OSB, has been stationed at the international Benedictine university in Rome, Sant’Anselmo, for the past several years. A native of Noiseau, France, he has been a monk of the archabbey in Unity Township since 2002 and a priest since 2009.
He recently made a trip to the city of Lviv, in Ukraine, to deliver supplies to a small monastery of Benedictine sisters, which is housing many refugee families. Here is his first-person account, as sent to St. Vincent Archabbot Martin Bartel, OSB.
Tuesday, May 3,
to Sunday, May 8
Dear Friends,
On Tuesday, May 3, from Sant’Anselmo, at 4 a.m. with two friends, Alexandre Etaix, a student in theology, and Antonio Aurelio, Trinitarian priest, we started our journey to the city of Lviv in Ukraine.
We had a minivan loaded with food, medicine, blankets and some monetary donations.
After passing Venice and Trieste, we entered Slovenia in the late morning. There were two truck accidents on the opposite lane; at least 10 kilometers of trucks in single file, blocked. After having crossed Slovenia on all its length, we entered Hungary.
We arrived at the edge of the Balaton Lake, the “sea of the Hungarians,” located in the center of the country, at the end of the afternoon, around 5 p.m. As the sun started to go down, we waited for the arrival of the ferry to cross the lake. Very beautiful landscape, calm, bright.
After about 10 minutes of crossing, we arrived on the peninsula of Tihany. At the top of the hill overlooking the whole lake and offering an amazing view, is the Benedictine monastery of the same name where we spent the night.
Brother Andràs welcomes us. During the meal, we met the young prior of the community (a dozen brothers, we will see only two) who gave us the contacts with the Hungarian Caritas located at our border crossing.
The next morning, we left about 7 a.m. During the morning, we crossed the rest of Hungary, after some traffic jams on the main bypass of Budapest (always caused by truck accidents). A few kilometers before the border, the highway ends and is reduced to a country road. We refueled in one of the last small towns in Hungary, Vamosatya, before reaching Barabàs, the last village before the border.
We arrived there around noon. Vadasz Balint, an employee of the Hungarian Caritas, was waiting for us. Originally from Budapest, he had been sent here by the Hungarian Caritas since the beginning of the conflict. He is in charge of a Caritas post in this tiny village in the Hungarian countryside with a predominantly gypsy population. The office is small but very busy since the beginning of the war.
Many Ukrainians come from this side of the border to collect food. After having offered us a meal (paid by the Hungarian government, which supports this action of the Caritas since the beginning, as well as by putting the premises of the municipal school at its disposal), a Ukrainian lady helped us to fill in documents of food declarations in view of the border crossing. She herself crossed the border with us (and other colleagues). This convoy of four cars made the crossing easier for us.
We chose this border crossing on purpose because of its small size. And only after two hours of waiting and paperwork, we passed to the other side. The customs officers took a lot of time but did not pose any particular problem.
The 30 kilometers after crossing the border will be the slowest of the trip. It is the end of Ukraine, a poor and remote land, flat and desolate, where the roads are literally broken in winter by the frost and not maintained. We crossed a few horse-drawn carts and several lost villages while moving at a walking pace.
Then we joined a slightly better road which led us to Mukachevo before finding a national road which, after 200 kilometers, will take us to Lviv, our final destination.
The road is frequented by many vehicles even if, for a week, the difficulties of gasoline supplies are felt in the whole country.
The Russians have bombed many infrastructures in Ukraine, including civilians, and they continue to do so these days. Last night, they sent four or five more missiles on the power plants of Lviv, where we are going. On the road we were taking, only one station out of six or seven was open and the lines of trucks and cars were getting longer and longer waiting to fill up.
We crossed the entire Carpathian Mountains, a beautiful mountainous region of winding roads and wooden houses. This whole area we crossed borders with Slovakia and then Poland; the two countries (and thus the European Union) are about 50 kilometers apart, more or less. In the gardens and the fields, the inhabitants improvise plots of land where they plant leeks and potatoes, in anticipation of difficult weather.
At the end of the afternoon, the descent and then the highway of the plain led us to the suburbs of Lviv. Luckily, the monastery is located south of the city, so we don’t have to cross it.
The monastery was founded a year ago by the monastery of Lublin, the Benedictine congregation of the Annunciation.
It is a female community of four sisters.
With the beginning of the war in February, 16 sisters of the Benedictine community of the diocese of Zhytomyr left the western part of the country to take refuge here, including Maria Kukharyk, who was a student at St. Anselm’s until last December. They were not the only ones. Since that time, more than 100 refugees have been living here permanently, mostly families with young children. More than 600 refugees have passed through the monastery since the beginning of the war.
The atmosphere of the monastery is then to be described. There was laundry drying everywhere. In the cloister, children were playing in the cloister courtyard.
The monastery is full of families – men, women and children – including one child of seven whose father is at the moment on the front. A young father, 26 years old, was called up as a soldier at the beginning of the war. His body returned here in Lviv on April 4.
There was an aviation alert for bombings, one at 10 p.m. on the evening of our arrival; the other during the first night, at 2 a.m. in the morning. From that time, we did not hear the sirens but the bells of the monastery started to ring for a long time to relay the alert. Toward 2 a.m., the bells of the monastery announced an air alert on the area.
Around 6:30 a.m., we rise. After an interruption the evening before (caused by the too great number of occupants present in the monastery), the water returned in the morning. The building, as well as the rooms, were hardly one year old. Everything worked well. But since the arrival of the refugee families, the water consumption of the monastery has increased tenfold, from 70 to 700 liters of water per month. As a result, there are sometimes cuts in the water supply. The administrations or the private individuals can receive certain assistance from the state in the case of reception of families coming from the east of the country, but that is not the case for the monastery. The water was therefore paid for by the sisters. Their income has not increased tenfold in the meantime.
At 7:30 a.m., we unload the truck with the food we brought. With the help of some fathers of families who have taken refuge here, it went very quickly.
Around 10 a.m., we were about to leave for the city center with Sister Maria but an air raid, relayed by the bells of the monastery, prevented us. The night before our arrival, the Russian army sent several missiles on the power stations of the city.
We waited in our rooms. They were sober but very comfortable, like the whole building, brand new and very well-designed. The sisters stay at least two per room, leaving the rooms free for families. Even though they are cramped, they were happy not to be separated.
We took advantage of the free time to play with the children and with the language barrier we managed to spend some good time with these children, who, unfortunately, have already suffered a lot of trauma because of the horrors of the war.
The next morning, we took the road back by the same way of our arrival, with a stopover at the Benedictine monastery in Budapest for the night.
After more than 1,500 miles, crossing four countries, we returned to Rome. Our hearts were full of admiration for the wonderful work that the little sisters do with these women and children who have lost everything.
Thank you so much for your moral, spiritual and financial support that has allowed us to bring some comfort to those who are suffering in these tragic moments of their lives.
God bless you.
Father Benoit Alloggia, O.S.B.
