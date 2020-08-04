In previous years on a typical weekday evening in late July, Sharky’s Café and The Pier could expect a swarm of patrons clad in black-and-gold apparel — most of them having just spent the day watching Pittsburgh Steelers training camp nearby at St. Vincent College.
A one or two hour wait just to be seated was the norm, Sharky’s general manager John Heiple said.
But last Wednesday around 6 p.m., the restaurant in Unity Township featured a sparse crowd as Latrobe-area businesses have been feeling the sting of coronavirus-related restrictions plus the absence of Steelers training camp.
“With the current restrictions due to COVID-19 and training camp, my expectation is to be down for overall business at least 40% to 50%,” Heiple said.
For the first time in 54 years, St. Vincent College — which typically sees thousands of fans flock to watch their favorite team practice at Chuck Noll Field — won’t host Steelers training camp. This year, the Steelers will hold training camp at Heinz Field as the NFL mandated teams to practice at their home facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will miss the opportunity to provide the organization with a home away from home as they prepare for the season, as well as the opportunity to host the tens of thousands of guests from across the world who visit Latrobe each year for training camp,” said Jim Berger, associate director of marketing and communications at SVC.
“We are blessed to have such a great relationship with the Steelers and we are always grateful for the opportunity to extend to them Benedictine hospitality.”
Berger estimates that weekdays could draw more than 3,000 fans to the college, while weekend practices could see upwards of 8,000.
Many of those fans, Heiple said, would make the short drive down Route 30 to dine at Sharky’s.
The restaurant also hosts events for players, coaches and media members, in addition to catering at St. Vincent College during training camp.
“It’s definitely a huge economic hit for us to take,” Heiple said. He described the three to four weeks of Steelers camp as the restaurant’s “busiest” time of year.
“We are close in proximity (to the college),” Heiple said. “And it’s huge that we have built over time the relationships with those media guys and coaches. The relationships that we have built with them have translated not only for business purposes, but friendships and repeat business.”
Under current restrictions issued by Gov. Tom Wolf, bar service is prohibited; alcohol can only be served for on-premises consumption when in the same transaction as a meal, and occupancy is limited to 25% for indoor dining.
Heiple said his staff are abiding by “all the regulations” imposed by the Wolf Administration.
“The strategy is to keep everything as sanitary as possible,” Heiple said. “For business to stay somewhat reasonable, we have been doing some different food specials.”
Pat Kennedy, a bartender at Falbo’s Restaurant & Lounge, says he’s only allowed to serve a dozen customers in the bar area at one time.
“You have to close when the kitchen closes, because you have to serve food, too,” Kennedy added.
Last year around this time, former Steelers wide receiver and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes was enjoying an evening at Falbo’s, playing darts with SVC students who were working with training camp staff.
“It was a pretty cool night,” Kennedy said.
As he’s been a bartender at Falbo’s since 2001, Kennedy has noticed a clear decline in business this year during the period when Steelers training camp would usually be in the Latrobe area.
“It was a whole different animal for three weeks....We got a lot of traffic from people that were coming in from out of town,” Kennedy said. “They would always stop in and have dinner a couple times while they were in town for training camp.”
Falbo’s has been offering dinner specials to-go to combat lost business amid dining restrictions and the loss of Steelers training camp, Kennedy added.
Steelers training camp has become a staple at the liberal arts college over the past 54 years. NBC’s NFL reporter Peter King stated in 2018 that attending training camp at SVC should be on any sports fan’s bucket list.
For some students and alumni, training camp is among their earliest memories of the college.
“We have often heard students and alumni tell us that they first fell in love with our campus on their first trip to training camp,” Berger said. “We are aware that training camp may be the first impression that many folks get of St. Vincent College, so we will miss having this opportunity to introduce our campus to those who may be making their first visit.”
Berger noted that camp is also an opportunity for students to gain valuable experience by working on the camp staff, as well as with internships and job shadowing with various parts of the Steelers organization.
Pittsburgh Steelers president and owner Art Rooney II provided a glimmer of hope to fans who look forward to watching the team practice each summer at St. Vincent College, saying in a statement, “We look forward to returning to training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2021.”
Berger, too, is anticipating camp to return to SVC next summer.
“We certainly look forward to the Steelers and Steelers Nation returning to campus next summer, and we pray for the health, safety and success of the entire organization as it begins preparations for the upcoming season,” he said.
