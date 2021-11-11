St. Vincent Lake to see changes in coming years

The St. Vincent Lake, located off Monastery Drive in Unity Township, on land owned by St. Vincent Archabbey, will begin to see some changes in the next few years following completion of studies that involve archabbey and college leaders and members of the Westmoreland Conservation District (WCD).
The changes — which will gradually turn portions of the lake into clear water wetlands — were prompted by a notice received by the archabbey in June of 2017 from the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection (DEP) that called for repair for the earthen dam that contains the lake water.
The site is not a natural lake, noted the Rev. Earl J. Henry, OSB, president of Wimmer Corporation, who oversees much of the monastery land holdings. It was created, he said, between 1919 and 1921 when the St. Vincent College alumni, under the direction of the Rev. Gerard Bridge, OSB, recontoured the farmland adjacent to Fourteen Mile Run to create a 12-acre lake in the bottomlands north of the college. Thus, he said, three of the four sides of the lake are comprised of an earthen dam that has been subject to erosion through the years, especially on the southern side, which parallels the Fourteen Mile Run. A 500-foot section near the spillway that used to be 24 feet in width now ranges from between six and eight feet wide.
As a result of that 2017 letter from DEP, the archabbey consulted with the Westmoreland Conservation District, which initiated a study and generated a report in October of 2018.
“St. Vincent Lake today is in rough shape with severe erosion occurring on the eastern and southern banks,” the report noted. “The Fourteen Mile Run stream banks are also severely eroding as well. The combination of these forces on either side of the southern man-made embankment (i.e., the dam) are threatening the integrity of the entire lake.”
That initial report, according to Father Earl, presented steps that could be taken for remediation if the archabbey wished to keep the lake in its existing form. When those recommendations were taken into consideration by members of the monastic community, it was deemed to be costly and other options were sought. Additional consultations were made with the Conservation District, including with Robert D. Cronauer, watershed program manager, and Alyssa Davis, watershed specialist.
Cronauer noted that multiple large trees on the Fourteen Mile Run side of the embankment that had been encroaching on that side of the earthen dam have been removed, but erosion is still significant. Depth studies conducted in May of 2019 by Alyssa Davis indicated that the depth of the lake, was in most places four feet deep or less due to an accumulation of silt. This shallow water causes algae blooms and gives the lake its green coloration, and contributes to a lack of dissolved oxygen in the water.
In other words, Father Earl said, “the lake is dying.”
This state of eutrophication, the WCD report stated, “limits the diversity and amount of life able to survive in these oxygen depleted conditions…. Converting this existing lake into a thriving wetland is an opportunity to create a diverse habitat for a whole new niche of wildlife both micro and macro in scale.”
Dredging, to remove the silt, Father Earl said, is not an option due to the underlying coal mines that, if intersected, could spew additional acid mine drainage into Fourteen Mile Run, which now carries clear water. (Any orange coloration, noted College Chemistry Department lab manager Beth Bollinger, who was part of the Monastery Run Improvement Project, is actually orange sediment.)
Father Earl said that this decision, which was taken after discussion with monastic community members over the last four years, was not made lightly, adding that studies on what to do with the site have been underway since 2017.
After the lake’s construction in 1921, Father Earl said, “the lake had become a center of recreation, swimming, fishing, ice skating, boating and picnicking.” It even had a boat house. However, the boat house fell into disrepair, was vandalized, and was torn down in the 1950s. As the silt and algae problem continued at St. Vincent, and the water became greener in color, the lake became unsuitable for swimming and people went elsewhere. Other local sites provided similar recreational opportunities, Father Earl noted. Some closed. Some remain open. Some are closed but could reopen. These would include Keystone Lake in Derry Township, built in the early 1900s by a coal company and now a part of Keystone State Park; the Mountain View Inn and its large swimming pool, which no longer exist; the Blue Dell swimming pool and drive-in movie theatre in Irwin, which closed in the 1980s; and Ligonier Valley Beach, which has been closed for the past few years and could reopen soon as part of a township park. Newer sites remain, he said, such as Twin Lakes County Park, Mammoth Park, and the Unity Township Lake, as well as community swimming pools.
While St. Vincent Lake will change form, he said, it will be reconstituted in some way to what the land was prior to 1921. “The wetlands that will be created will provide runoff retention and help purify the water.”
Noting the Benedictine value of caring for the land, Father Earl cited the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve as a nearby example of the continuing recreational opportunities for neighbors and visitors, as well as students, monks and employees. Creating a series of wetlands ponds, he said, would not eliminate opportunities for recreational use. Increased diversity of wildlife, especially avian — St. Vincent College offers courses to study birds and has a bird club — will increase. Recreational walkers can continue to hike between the ponds, much as they do at the nearby mine waste water treatment ponds. Fishermen, he said, can look to the nearby Unity Township grounds, less than a mile away, where catch and release fishing is allowed at the lake next to the township building.
Father Earl said educational and research opportunities will be expanded for college students majoring in the sciences. Each spring the college hosts an academic conference, where students present the results of advanced scholarly study in their disciplines. Topics such as stream restoration, biological diversity, and microbial shifts as they relate to alkaline mine drainage can be expanded to include studies in freshwater wetlands.
One of the steps in the process, the WCD report said, will be to reduce the lake’s water level. “Temporarily removing the water from the lake will remove the water’s erosive force and release the pressure against the southern bank. These forces have threatened the integrity of the southern embankment to the point of failure.”
Once this is completed, with the necessary permits, the report said, “the lake bed will need to be assessed by the relevant consultant and groundwater sources confirmed.”
This would eliminate a safety issue and allow time for plans to be created and funding to be sought and approved for creation of the wetlands.
“From 1921 to 1950 the St. Vincent Lake provided recreational opportunities such as swimming, picknicking, boating, fishing, ice skating for St. Vincent students and monks and for the local community at a token fee, as well as for travelers along the Route 30 corridor,” Father Earl said. “...St. Vincent continues to care for God’s creation, adapting its resources to changing environmental needs. We look forward with eagerness to the educational and recreational benefits which the quiet beauty and the unique ambiance the wetland promises.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.