St. Vincent College will award 118 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to its December graduates, while also recognizing all of its May 2020 graduates, during a special virtual December commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Recorded in the historic St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, the event will be available for viewing on the St. Vincent College website, www.stvincent.edu, and the college’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/St.VincentCollege.
“The commitment of all of our 2020 graduates to completing their degrees amid such extraordinary and challenging circumstances is inspiring,” St. Vincent College president Father Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B. said. “We certainly wish that we would be able to gather together in person to celebrate this milestone, but we hope that this virtual December commencement will be a special experience for our graduates, their loved ones and our entire Bearcat community.”
Presided over by Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, the virtual ceremony will include all elements of a traditional, in-person St. Vincent College commencement, including invocation, conferral of an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, principal speaker, individual recognition of graduates, remarks from the senior class president and the singing of the St. Vincent College Alma Mater.
Jeri Eckhart Queenan, senior partner at The Bridgespan Group and formerly the U.S. associate deputy secretary of labor, chair and CEO of the White House Fellows Commission and member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, will be awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters and deliver the principal commencement address.
Queenan has held leadership positions in the private, public, nonprofit and faith sectors, tackling society’s most pressing problems. At Bridgespan, which collaborates with mission-driven leaders, organizations and philanthropists to break cycles of poverty and injustice, Queenan leads a number of large, complex initiatives.
She launched and led Bridgespan’s global practice for its first decade, traveling to 50 countries on six continents, laying the groundwork for Bridgespan to become the global organization it is today. She spearheaded Bridgespan’s multi-year initiative to end “the nonprofit starvation cycle,” culminating in a 2019 announcement of bold policy change by five foundation presidents. Her clients include the precedent-setting Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Women, an initiative that has achieved strong results by empowering underserved women entrepreneurs; the Ford Foundation’s BUILD program, a $1 billion investment in the long-term capacity of social justice organizations around the world; and MacArthur Foundation’s Lever of Change, which unlocks philanthropic capital for social good. She led similar high-impact engagements with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CIFF, UN Foundation, Salvation Army, Camfed, Global Teen Challenge and Catholic Charities D.C.
Queenan has published numerous articles on nonprofit strategy and scale, board governance, building strong organizations, women’s entrepreneurship and performance measurement in the Stanford Social Innovation Review, Chronicle of Philanthropy and other journals. She has been an invited speaker at the InterAction Forum, Global Philanthropy Forum, Vatican Impact Investing Conference, MacDonald Conference for Leaders of Character at West Point and other venues.
Prior to Bridgespan Queenan served as a senior official in the Executive Branch of the federal government, first as White House Fellow and then Associate Deputy Secretary of Labor, overseeing line agencies with a combined annual budget of $28 billion and leading Cabinet-level working groups on pension reform, steel industry restructuring and child care policy. Later, she served as chair and CEO of the White House Fellows Foundation in Washington, D.C., leading a successful fundraising campaign that put the program on solid footing. She was a member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships for five years.
Queenan is deeply involved in revitalization of the Catholic Church, the largest provider of social services in the world with 1.2 billion members. She serves on the board of Leadership Roundtable, a network of leaders committed to excellence in Catholic Church leadership and management. From 2014-2020, she served on the board of Catholic Relief Services, the $1 billion humanitarian and relief arm of the Catholic Church. She chaired the board’s response to the recent Church crises and scandal and served on the Audit, Finance, Governance, CEO Search, CEO Evaluation and Strategic Planning Committees. She spoke at the Vatican Impact Investing Conferences in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and attended the Summer Theological Institute at Boston College in 2012 and 2014. Shehas been a lector for 30 years, an RCIA sponsor and catechist.
She is past director of other nonprofit organizations and corporations including National Organization on Disabilities, MicroEnsure, The BOMA Project, The Langley School and Reliance Insurance.
Queenan graduated Phi Beta Kappa/summa cum laude from UCLA and began her career as a securities analyst at Trust Company of the West. After receiving her MBA with honors from Harvard Business School, she joined the Boston Consulting Group where she advised multinational corporations in health care and telecommunications.
She and her husband, Charlie Queenan, have been married for 37 years and are the proud parents of four adult children — Mike, Max, C.J. and Jenna.
During the virtual conferral of degrees at St. Vincent, each May and December bachelor’s and master’s degree recipient will be recognized by the deans of their respective schools — Dr. Gary Quinlivan, dean of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government; Dr. Stephen Jodis, dean of the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing; and Dr. Margaret Watkins, dean of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. Watkins will also recognize the 2020 graduates of the Bearcat B.E.S.T. (Building Excellence through Skills Training) program, which aims to develop independent living for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The ceremony will be held virtually due to the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. By adhering to health and safety guidelines developed by its Forward Together Advisory Committee, with guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, St. Vincent College completed its Fall 2020 semester on Dec. 11. Courses were delivered in a “hy-flex” model — a combination of in-person and virtual instruction — while modified dining, residence hall and gathering policies were enacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.