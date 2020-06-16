The St. Vincent College Office of Admission resumed hosting visits from prospective students and their families on a limited scale on Monday, June 15.
“We are excited to again be able to welcome students and their families to campus,” said Heather Kabala, St. Vincent College dean of admission, “and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we are taking enhanced precautions with our visits and tours.”
To ensure the health and safety of visitors and to comply with guidelines set forth by the state of Pennsylvania regarding the resumption of activities during the green phase, the Office of Admission has enacted a number of updated practices for visits and campus tours.
Visits are limited to the student and two guests.
All visits must be scheduled in advance. Between Monday and Friday, four time slots will be available daily: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Appointments will be accepted from families residing in Pennsylvania counties in the green phase and out-of-state students residing in equivalent phased areas.
Students residing in areas that have not yet been placed in the green phase are encouraged to schedule a virtual admission meeting and view an online campus tour.
All visitors must wear a mask for the duration of their visit. Masks will be provided by the college upon the visitors’ arrival to campus.
Weather permitting, admission interviews and faculty meetings will be conducted outside at a designated outdoor seating area and proper social distancing will be observed. In inclement weather, admission interviews will be conducted in the Welcome Center, while faculty meetings will be held in the Dale P. Latimer Library.
The modified visit procedures were recommended by St. Vincent College’s Forward Together Advisory Committee. Comprised of St. Vincent faculty and administrators and local health professionals, the committee is working to ensure the College’s compliance with reopening guidelines set by government health entities.
To schedule a visit, or for more information on the new campus visit procedures, contact admission@stvincent.edu or visit www.stvincent.edu/visit.
