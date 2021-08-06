The St. Vincent College Office of Admission will host its latest Get Acquainted Day Open House for prospective students and their families on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The in-person event will feature a series of presentations, panels and campus tours aimed at introducing rising high school juniors and seniors to SVC.
From 8 to 8:45 a.m., attendees are invited to attend Mass in the Mary, Mother of Wisdom Student Chapel.
Registration will open and a continental breakfast will be served in the Robert S. Carey Student Center from 8:30 to 9 a.m., before Dr. Jeff Mallory, executive vice president, and Heather Kabala, dean of admission, host a welcome session at 9 a.m.
From 9:30 to 9:50 a.m., associate admission director Donna Edmonds will moderate a question-and-answer panel with current students and recent alumni, before attendees embark on a campus tour from 10 to 11:15 a.m.
From 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., academic fairs featuring the faculty of the three schools of St. Vincent College will be held, with the Dale P. Latimer Library hosting the fairs for the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. The Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion will host the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., coaches and administrators from the department of athletics will be available to meet with prospective student-athletes and their families to provide information on Bearcat athletics in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Lounge.
To register for or learn more information on this upcoming Get Acquainted Day, call 1-800-782-5549 or visit https://info.stvincent.edu/get-acquainted-day.
