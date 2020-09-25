In Money magazine’s 2020 ranking of Best Colleges for Your Money, St. Vincent College rated in the top 20% nationally of more than 700 public and private schools listed, while placing ninth among 71 Pennsylvania institutions.
In addition to the national listing, St. Vincent College ranked 31st nationally, and fifth among Pennsylvania institutions, in the magazine’s Best Small Colleges category, comprised of institutions with an undergraduate enrollment less than 2,500. St. Vincent also placed 48th nationally in the rankings of Most Transformative Colleges, which measures a college’s value add, explained by the magazine as “when students beat the odds by doing better than would be expected from their academic and economic backgrounds.”
“We appreciate this recognition by Money magazine for our commitment to providing an affordable, top-rated education that prepares our students to become leaders in their careers and in life,” said St. Vincent College president Father Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B. “We are committed to providing financial aid that makes it possible for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to receive a college education. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to helping our students succeed both during their time at St. Vincent and long after they have graduated.”
A total of 739 colleges and universities from across the U.S. were included in the rankings. To be eligible, an institution must have an undergraduate enrollment of at least 500 students, have a graduation rate at or above the national median and not be in financial distress.
According to Money editors, “Our rankings this year put more weight on affordability factors, including our net price of a degree calculation and new data to capture typical costs for students at different income levels, and they continue to feature a variety of salary measures. The result is a mix of colleges where data suggest students are likely to graduate with affordable debt levels while going on to earn livable wages.”
For its 2020 rankings, Money judged colleges on 27 factors in three categories, including quality of education, affordability and outcomes.
The quality of education metric analyzed such factors as a school’s graduation rate, value-added graduation rate (the difference between the school’s actual graduation rate and its expected rate, based on the economic and academic profile of the student body), student-to-faculty ratio and the academic profile and yield rate of incoming freshmen.
The affordability metric judges the net price of a degree (taking into account how much the college awards in grants and scholarships), the average time it takes a student to complete a degree, undergraduate student debt upon graduation and the ability to repay debt.
The outcomes metric calculated graduates’ earnings for alumni after both five and 10 years of work experience, a student’s earnings 10 years after college entry and value-added earnings, which captures how a school helps launch students to better-paying jobs than competitors that take in students with similar academic and economic backgrounds.
“A recent survey by our Career and Professional Development Center revealed that 98 percent of our graduating class of 2019 are either employed in their field of study or pursuing graduate degrees,” said Father Paul. “We see these same findings year after year, and this is because our faculty and staff are dedicated to delivering a transformative experience that uniquely prepares students to succeed.”
