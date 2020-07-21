St. Vincent College (SVC) has appointed Jeff Mallory, Ed.D., as executive vice president. He returns to St. Vincent College after most recently serving as the assistant vice president for diversity, inclusion and student advancement at Duquesne University since 2018.
As executive vice president, Mallory will serve as chief operating officer of the institution while also offering direction to much of the student life on campus.
“It is an honor and a privilege to return to St. Vincent College as the next executive vice president,” Mallory said. “Shaped by its Catholic, Benedictine values, the SVC community is truly special to my family and me. I look forward to supporting the leadership of President (the Rev.) Paul Taylor and ensuring the SVC community remains strong and progresses forward.”
Mallory fills the role that was previously held by current St. Vincent College President the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, from 2012 to 2019.
“Jeff is a proven leader in higher education and his presence will further enhance our College community,” Father Paul said. “His body of work, beginning from when he enrolled at St. Vincent, shows his dedication to positively impacting the lives of students and making a difference in the community in which he lives. I am particularly excited for our students, who will benefit greatly from Jeff’s expertise and experience. We are grateful to again have Jeff on campus, and we are thrilled to welcome him home.”
Prior to his most recent position at Duquesne, Mallory served as the director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Duquesne from 2014-18. From 2010-14, Mallory held the role of director of campus and multicultural and student life at St. Vincent. During his time at SVC, he also served as assistant/associate men’s basketball coach from 2009 to 2012.
Mallory is active in the region, holding a number of board positions for various foundations and groups. He has served as the chair of the board of directors for The Shyne Awards Foundation since 2014 and currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, The Mentoring Partnership of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Tickets For Kids Charities. Mallory is also currently serving as a member of the advisory board for Allegheny Regional Asset District and as a member of the advisory committee for the Kennametal Center for Operational Excellence. He previously served on the board of directors for the Pittsburgh Urban Magnet Project (2014-18) and the advisory committee for the YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh (2014-18).
Mallory completed both his undergraduate and graduate work at St. Vincent, earning a bachelor’s degree in public policy analysis with minors in history and sociology, and a master’s degree in management: operational excellence. He completed his doctorate of education in educational leadership from Duquesne University in 2019. In addition to his work in the community and in higher education, Mallory was a four-year starter for the St. Vincent men’s basketball team from 2002-06 and remains the college’s all-time career leader in blocked shots (313) and ranks fifth in program history in scoring (1,580 points). Following his collegiate career, he spent two seasons playing professionally in Spain for Cajasur Cordoba Basketball Club.
Mallory and his wife, Amy, who reside in Unity Township, are the proud parents to daughters Kate and Brooke, and son Reed.
His appointment as executive vice president begins Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.