State and national leaders of the “It’s On Us” initiative joined Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera on Thursday to announce nearly $1 million in grants from the Wolf Administration to combat campus sexual assault at 36 colleges and universities.
St. Vincent College in Unity Township was awarded a $15,000 research grant to assess the statewide impact of the “It’s On Us PA” grant program and provide recommendations to improve it.
This year was the first time schools could apply for a research grant.
“Every student, teacher, administrator and visitor to our campuses deserves a safe environment free from harassment,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This is the fourth year that my administration will be working with students, schools and communities to build programs to raise awareness about and stop sexual assaults. We must never tolerate this behavior on our campuses or a culture that allows it.”
“It’s On Us” is a national initiative championed by President Barack Obama. With this week’s announcement, the Wolf Administration has invested a total of nearly $4 million for It’s On Us grants.
Colleges and universities use the grants to create programs ranging from campus-wide training for students, faculty and staff, to institutional campaigns to raise awareness of the reporting process and the resources available to survivors of sexual violence.
Last July, Gov. Wolf signed legislation, championed by Rep. Dan Frankel and Sen. Lisa Baker, that requires post-secondary institutions to offer online, anonymous options for students to report sexual assaults. Many of this year’s grant recipients will be using the funds to implement those systems, which must be in place by the end of June.
“The fight against abuse in schools and on campuses is a serious one requiring deeper awareness and stronger action,” Baker said. “These grants show an increasing commitment to protecting students against unconscionable emotional and physical abuse and to promptly investigating complaints and appropriately sanctioning perpetrators.”
“I want to thank the governor for his leadership in prioritizing the safety of our college and university students,” added Rep. Frankel. “These grants help create an atmosphere where young people can feel protected and supported as they navigate a new chapter in their lives. By providing for training and awareness campaigns, the administration is ensuring that my newly passed legislation to require schools to offer online, anonymous reporting options for students is immediately put into use.”
The 36 postsecondary institutions selected for grants include:
Albright College, Bloomsburg University, Bryn Mawr College, Butler County Community College, Chatham University, Cheyney University, Clarion University, Community College of Allegheny County, Curtis Institute of Music, East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, Gannon University;
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Holy Family University, Immaculata University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Keystone College, Lehigh University, Lock Haven University, Lycoming College, Manor College, Marywood University, Mercyhurst University, Millersville University;
Peirce College, Penn State University, Point Park University, Rosemont College, St. Francis University, St. Joseph’s University, Shippensburg University, South Hills School of Business & Technology, St. Vincent College, Thiel College University of Pittsburgh, Waynesburg University, Wilkes University
Gov. Wolf invited everyone to take the “It’s On Us” pledge. Thousands of students, teachers, families and communities have made a personal and public pledge to help prevent, address and respond effectively to sexual violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.