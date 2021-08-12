St. Vincent College will add three new academic major programs, as well as a post-baccalaureate certificate program, for the upcoming fall 2021 semester.
The new offerings include a bachelor of science program in business administration, a bachelor of arts program in digital humanities, a bachelor of science program in health and physical education and a post-baccalaureate certificate in science foundations for health professions.
To learn more about each of the new programs, contact the St. Vincent College Office of Admission at admission@stvincent.edu or by calling 1-800-782-5549, ext. 2500.
A summary of the new programs is as follows:
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Sponsored by the Business Department in the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government, the new bachelor of science in business administration program is designed to prepare students for employment in a variety of organizations by giving them the flexibility to customize their education experience.
The business administration program is a generalist business program that gives students an opportunity to pursue other academic interests in addition to business. With a requirement of only 51 credits, students will be encouraged to minor or double major in a discipline outside of the Business Department and enroll in courses in the College’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
The business administration major encompasses a comprehensive business curriculum. Students will demonstrate advanced knowledge in key business function areas including accounting, finance, marketing, management and international business, while also enrolling in courses that cover economics, statistics, politics, business ethics and business law.
Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities
Sponsored by the College’s History Department within the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the major in digital humanities will enable students to apply modern technology and research tools to classical studies.
Students will merge technological capabilities, diverse methodologies and multiple perspectives with the study and communication of human culture. Interdisciplinary in nature, the 33-credit digital humanities major requires fewer credits than a traditional, stand-alone major, and, as a second major, must be paired with another major.
The major in digital humanities is designed to serve students who wish to engage research in their primary major field that is informed by the use of digital research tools and engagement with the theoretical questions raised by digital inquiry. Students majoring in digital humanities will learn valuable programming and data management skills, explore topics such as literary analysis, data visualization, data mapping (GIS), web design and programming, and learn the use of digital tools for collecting, organizing and studying material culture. Students will learn how to engage in collaborative interdisciplinary work and how to translate these skills to the job market in education, public history, work with non-profit agencies and many other fields.
Bachelor of Science
in Health and
Physical Education
Sponsored by the Department of Education in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the bachelor of science program in health and physical education will prepare students to teach grades PK-12 or to work in a variety of fields such as coaching, aquatics, specialized physical education, health and wellness programs and correctional settings for youth health and fitness.
The health and physical education program is designed to produce qualified and competent educators who meet the health and physical education needs of students in a diverse society; provide educational experiences that promote physical and health literacy, fitness and skill proficiency for PK-12 students; and to prepare students with the knowledge and skills required to sit for licensure exams in both health and physical education and to qualify to teach both disciplines at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
To align with the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s guidelines for health and physical education, the program will require 133 credits for completion, with 46 credits in the Saint Vincent College core curriculum; 38 credits in teacher certification courses; 28 credits in specified health and management courses; and 21 credits in specified physical education courses.
Science Foundations
for Health Professions
Post-Baccalaureate
Certificate Program
Sponsored by the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, the science foundations for health professions (SFHP) post-baccalaureate certificate program is for students who did not major in the sciences but would like to pursue medical, dental, optometry, veterinary, podiatry or chiropractic schools, nursing programs or graduate programs in physical therapy, pharmacy, physician assistant or occupational therapy studies. The program will allow students to complete prerequisite courses and prepare for entrance exams before applying to their program(s) of interest.
Each SFHP certificate candidate will be required to enroll in general biology, chemistry and calculus courses and then earn a minimum of 25 additional credits, including at least three courses with a lab component. Based on the candidate’s background and his/her desired health professions program, these additional credits can be accrued in courses offered by the Biology, Chemistry, Integrated Science, Physics, Psychological Science and Sociology Departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.