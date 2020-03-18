St. Vincent College president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, has announced that face-to-face classes will be suspended and all college-sponsored events canceled or postponed for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester as a precaution amidst the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
All coursework will continue to be conducted online through the end of the semester, while residence halls will remain closed.
Per Father Paul’s announcement, students can begin moving their belongings out of residence halls today, March 18. Access to residence halls will be by appointment only and must be scheduled with the college’s Office of Student Affairs (studentaffairs@stvincent.edu).
Students who depart by 5 p.m. March 29, will receive a prorated room and board credit.
Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be rescheduled for a time in which students, families, friends, professors and others can safely gather.
“While this is certainly not the way that we had hoped or planned for this semester to transpire, we feel it is in the best interest for our entire St. Vincent community to proceed in this manner,” Father Paul said.
“This shift to remote learning means that we will be physically apart but it does not mean that our students will lack engagement and connectedness. We will continue to remain engaged through coursework, ongoing communication, interactive virtual events and personal connections. The spirit of community which lies at the heart of the St. Vincent experience will not be stifled by these temporary changes. Rather, it is precisely this spirit that will continue to drive us forward, even in these most unprecedented of circumstances.”
There are currently no suspected cases of COVID-19 on campus, according to the college’s announcement. The college will continue to maintain strict adherence to the advisories and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization and state and local departments of health.
Updates for the St. Vincent community during the COVID-19 outbreak will be available at www.stvincent.edu/student-life/coronavirus-update.
At Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC), classes are set to resume today, March 18, via “remote teaching,” according to college officials. WCCC canceled classes Monday and Tuesday to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders on social distancing and will conduct all classes, including those at its Advanced Technology Center, from off-site locations for the immediate future, according to a college spokesperson. More details will follow on the college’s website, www.westmoreland.edu.
