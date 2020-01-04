St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church in Wilpen, Ligonier Township, celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The parish was officially organized on July 4, 1919, by immigrants from Karpatska-Rus, who settled in the Ligonier Valley.
His Eminence, Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, celebrated the Hierarchical Liturgy. He was assisted by the pastor the Very Rev. Tony Joseph, who presented the bishop with the altar hand cross prior to the liturgy, and Protopresbyter Frank P. Miloro, chancellor. Michael Matrunics presented His Eminence with traditional welcome gifts of bread and salt.
A banquet was held at Antiochian Village. Presenting flowers was lifelong parishioner George Stanislaw. Father Frank was toastmaster while Matrunics, the parish board president, spoke. A letter of congratulations was read from Father Theodore and Pani Marge Mozes, who had served the parish in the mid-1960s.
From 1919 to 1938, itinerant priests served the parish and brought the sacraments. And then from 1938 to 1965, clergy that also pastored nearby parishes were assigned. Father Mozes was the first resident priest after a rectory was built in 1965 under his supervision.
Also speaking was Father Tony, who has served the Wilpen parish since 1999 and also serves as pastor at St. Stephen’s Orthodox Catholic Church in Unity Township. He encouraged parishioners to continue to be faithful in their attendance and support.
His Eminence, Metropolitan Gregory, was the main speaker at the celebration. He challenged parishioners to continue to follow in the footsteps of every parishioner who had preceded them in the church’s first century.
