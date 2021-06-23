The big sale has returned to St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township. It’s not the popular three-day flea market that in past years usually brought in $30,000 for the sale of donated items. That had to be canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, they’re calling it a yard sale or garage sale, and it’s a scaled down version that will spread out the three-day event over four months — one day this Saturday, June 26, then another sale on Aug. 7 and the third one on Sept. 11.
And it won’t be a repeat of everything on those three days.
“Don’t worry, it won’t be the same old stuff,” said Mother Mary Anne Noll, prioress of the community of contemplative Benedictine sisters. “You’ll have to come back all three times when different things will be featured.”
The monastery collects donations year-round, but because of the pandemic, they had to limit their inventory when they began running out of storage space. Volunteers had to cut back on hours, too, because of the risks and social distancing with the virus, and the lack of projects when so many things were cancelled.
When restrictions lifted, plans for the traditional giant flea market turned into plans for three smaller one-day events spread out in locations where visitors can practice social distancing
“We don’t want to have people cramped together,” Mother Mary Anne said. “It’s all designed so that people can keep a safe distance and aren’t walking through the hallways.”
In other words, there won’t be themed merchandise in the small retreat bedrooms lined up and down the hall, as it has been for years. Instead, the items will be displayed on tables pushed against the walls of the dining room, another large meeting room and the lounge. Outdoor items and furniture will be in the garages and other locations.
The monastery has been holding quarterly book sales to coincide with other events and as independent events. Books, DVDs and CDs will again be available at the yard sale. There’s also furniture, numerous small appliances, electronics, home décor, children’s toys, outside living, gardening items and sports items.
Other categories of donated merchandise will be offered at the next sales in August and September.
Food and drinks will be served on the patio or for takeout. There are several kinds of homemade pizza, an assortment of cookies, chocolate covered pretzel sticks and candied nuts. Frozen containers of chicken rice and vegetable soups will be available, too.
The summer sales will benefit the monastery that had to cancel all of their major fundraisers.
“We missed our dinner, which normally netted about $25,000, and the flea market that raised $30,000 and the Christmas shop that usually brought in $15,000,” Mother Mary Anne said.
Retreats and other events were canceled, too, and when some restrictions were lifted, there were still limits to attendance. The monastic guest house could take in only two people at a time, and reservations dropped for the bed and breakfast because people just weren’t traveling very much.
However, many people sent donations equal to the amount that they might have spent at the canceled events.
“People were obviously looking out for us,” Mother Mary Anne said.
Revenue from the events has been crucial in running the monastery, and there’s currently a drive for additional funds for a new roof and repair of some bricks on the chapel.
“Like everybody else, we’ve had to be creative through this pandemic,” she said. “That’s how Benedictines have survived for 1,500 years.”
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The monastery is located at 1001 Harvey Ave. (Route 819), two miles north of Sheetz. For more information, call 724-834-3060 or visit stemma.org.
