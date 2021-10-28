St. Emma Monastery hosting Lantern Lit Saints Tour

Since ancient Christian times, Nov. 1 in the Catholic Church has been observed as the Solemnity of All Saints, those known and unknown. The night before, Oct. 31, is All Hallows’ Eve, or the evening before the holy day.
Shorten that, and you have Halloween. Fast forward many centuries later, wrap cultural traditions and then secularism around that. Then instead of people dressed as saints and carrying lanterns made out of hollowed turnips, there are kids dressed up in every costume imaginable and going door to door asking for treats.
On Friday evening, the Greensburg chapter of Catholic Schoolhouse and the Sisters of St. Benedict will bring back some of the spirit of the original holiday with a lantern-lit walking tour at St. Emma Monastery in Greensburg.
Instead of super heroes, Disney characters, ghosts and scary things, there will be students, nuns, priests and a monk dressed as saints. Instead of candy, they will give visitors relevant items such as scapulars.
Donna Sunseri of Hempfield Township, one of the coordinators for the homeschool group, came up with the idea and suggested it to Mother Mary Anne Noll, prioress of the monastery.
“The whole point is to bring back the truth to really spotlight these very sacred days,” Sunseri said.
That includes Nov. 2, which is celebrated as All Souls Day to honor the dearly departed.
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, rain or shine. If it’s raining, the activities will be moved to inside the retreat center.
The donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children under 12 are free.
Reservations aren’t needed and groups will start every 15 minutes for the one-hour tour.
First stop will be the welcome tent in the parking lot and greetings by the Angel Gabriel, portrayed by Mary McCormack of South Greensburg. The founder of Alabaster Performing Arts, she has been involved in a number of performance and other fund-raising projects at the monastery.
From there, guests will be led to the shrine of St. Walburga where the namesake, portrayed by Sister Margoretta Judy, will talk about the Benedictine saint. Next stop is the shrine that commemorates the apparitions of the Virgin Mary who in 1917 was said to appear to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal. Mary will be portrayed by one of the homeschool mothers, and three students will be the children. At that site, people will receive a scapular of Fatima made by a relative of one of the students.
The group will move on to the doorway of the Robertshaw Country Bed and Breakfast where Sister Audrey Jensen will greet them as St. Emma.
A student will portray 12-year-old St. Theresa, known as the Little Flower. The stop after that will be Mother Mary Anne as St. Scholastica, the twin sister of St. Benedict, the founder of the Benedictine order. Brother Tobias Yott, a Benedictine from St. Vincent Archabbey in Unity Township, will be St. Benedict.
The group will continue to meet Veronica who, according to tradition, used her veil to wipe the face of Jesus when he was carrying his cross to Calvary.
“Veronica is going to give a piece of cloth to each person,” Mother Mary Anne said. “It is symbolic of when she wiped the face of Jesus, and she will ask them how they are going to use it. Will they write a letter on it? Use it as a napkin? How are you going to bring relief to someone who is suffering, or bring joy to someone?”
Next stop is the monastery cemetery where the living Christ is portrayed by Father Dan Ulishney, pastor of St. Mary Church in Export and St. John Baptist de LaSalle Church in Delmont.
“People will be given a pencil and a piece of paper to write the names of deceased loved ones,” Mother Mary Anne said. “They will be collected and taken to our monastery for prayers.”
Father Matthew Morelli, pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent, represents Padre Pio at the life-size shrine of the Capuchin priest who became a saint. One of the students will portray St. Joan of Arc and another will be St. John the Apostle.
“The saints are a big part of what we study in Catholic Schoolhouse,” Sunseri said. “So this is a win-win for the students to actually impersonate them and present them to the community.”
She hopes that the Saints Tour will become an annual tradition at the monastery.
“We are really impressed and touched by all of the work that these people have done to put this together, to offer something really extraordinary and these wonderful examples of the saints before our eyes, that we are called to be God’s light and love in this world,” Mother Mary Anne said.
The handicap accessible tour ends at a tent where guests can purchase hot chocolate, cider and cookies, all priced at $1. All proceeds benefit the monastery. Guests are asked to bring flashlights, and some will be available. The monastery is located at 1001 Harvey Road (Route 819 north of downtown Greensburg). Info: 724-961-0224.
