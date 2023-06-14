When Nicholas Roy closed Mahla & Company Antiques because of renovations in the Strip District of Pittsburgh, he ended up with a warehouse full of things that had not sold.
What to do with the stuff was an easy decision.
“I wanted to send it all out to Mother Mary Anne to benefit the monastery,” he said.
Mother Mary Anne Noll, OSB, is the prioress of St. Emma Monastery along state Route 819 north of downtown Greensburg. The Benedictine sisters hold an annual flea market and food fair as one of their biggest fundraisers to support their community and their retreat and spiritual center.
The sale is stocked with donated items that people drop off year-round. This week, thanks to Roy, the sale will have a treasure of antiques being sold for a fraction of what they would bring in Pittsburgh.
“These are not antique store prices,” Roy said. “These are help-the-nuns prices.”
The three-day event kicks off with an early bird special from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a $5 admission for adults. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Most items will be half price for Saturday’s sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Roy has had connections to the monastery all of his life.
“Mother Mary Anne knew my family before I was even born,” he said.
His aunt came there for a retreat 61 years ago, and his mother also made retreats. Mother Mary Anne knew Roy’s father, and the community had prayed for a family member who passed away from cancer.
“We had followed the family through all those years,” she said.
When Roy brought the truckload of antiques, he didn’t just drop them off in available space. He prepared a large red storage pod that someone else had donated, and set up the wares like they would be displayed in a shop.
“The display is breathtaking,” Mother Mary Anne said.
There are antique mirrors and art, decorative accessories and fine furniture, including burled pieces by Killinger furniture, Stiffel lamps and lots of Lenox china. A Queen Anne style highboy made by Century Furniture is a reproduction of a piece in the Henry Ford Museum.
Roy set up other furniture in a one-car garage at the retreat center, some of which he obtained as a buyer for a Pittsburgh designer. That includes a blonde mahogany dining room set made by the Bodart Furniture Company and a massive china cabinet. That space also has matching dressers, a plaid love seat, platform rocker and other big furniture items.
“These things were such unexpected gifts,” Mother Mary Anne said. “It’s something that we have never had before.”
Supporters have been generous all year with some other items that aren’t usually donated. There’s a table saw, a jig saw, and an Edgewood LX Diamondback bicycle.
And while the flea market always has jewelry for sale, this year a woman who was going into a nursing home donated her extensive collection. There’s so much that the sisters and their volunteers took most of the items out of the Treasure Shoppe and temporarily turned it into Miss Virginia’s Jewelry Shop, named after Virginia Bucchi, 93, of Greensburg, who for years has taken charge of the jewelry sale. The donations include costume jewelry pieces and some higher end Brighton jewelry.
Then there are the usual items grouped in 40 of the retreat bedrooms: electronics, bedding, kitchenware, bathroom items, art and so much more. The lobby has tables filled with sets of dishes (some pieces from Fiestaware and Pfaltzgraff), stoneware, crystal, china and other fine decorative pieces. Look for Lladro figurines and Pipka collectibles. One big dining room is set up with children’s toys and the book nook on the lower level has thousands of books, CDs and movies.
The popular food fair is created by volunteers who come from out of town and even out of state to stay for days to cook and bake. Foods available for eat-in or takeout include stuffed cabbages, several types of pizza, hamburgers, fish on Friday, cookies, turnovers and cinnamon buns.
The annual event is not only one of the monastery’s major fundraisers, but it’s also an opportunity to experience the Benedictine charism of hospitality. Guests can meet the sisters and tour the spiritual sites around the monastery grounds. There are shrines to Lourdes, St. Walburga and St. Pio, a rosary path, outdoor Stations of the Cross, and a Last Supper shrine where visitors can sit at a table with a life size statue of Jesus. The chapel will also be open and a priest will be available for confessions during times to be announced.
For information, find St. Emma Monastery on Facebook, or email stemma.org or call 724-244-9267. The monastery is located at 1001 Harvey Ave., (Route 819), Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.