The annual flea market and food fair at St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township kicks off Thursday with early bird opportunities from 2 to 6 p.m.
There’s a $5 charge for Thursday, but the event will be free Friday and Saturday, with hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., respectively.
The community of Benedictine sisters started holding their June fundraisers in 2000, at first in an auction format. That grew into a giant indoor and outdoor flea market and food fair. The pandemic canceled two years of the flea market which was replaced with outdoor fairs for take-home food.
“Before COVID, we had stuff in every room,” said Mother Mary Anne Noll, OSB, prioress of the monastery. There are 50 guest rooms in their retreat house. “Now we have stuff in 35 rooms because we wanted to leave a few rooms vacant for air flow. Plus there’s stuff in the lobby and retreat dining room, in an outside tent, in our used book store and some furniture and bigger things in a three-car garage.”
This is not a flea market with dusty discards. Everything is donated by people who are cleaning out estates, downsizing or otherwise wanting to find new homes for their stuff. The monastery’s 30-plus volunteers have not only cleaned everything, but they’ve also taken effort to beautifully display it on tables covered with tablecloths.
There are decorative items, seasonal pieces and practical housewares. Tables in the lobby are covered in beautiful glassware and statues. There are multiple pieces of Depression glass, and someone donated a collection of handmade Native American crafts, including stone carvings and painted tribal figures.
Two other tables plus a rack are covered in jewelry.
“All the jewelry is arranged by Virginia Vucchi of Greensburg, who is 92 and has been a volunteer with us for about 28 years,” Mother Mary Anne said. “She takes such loving pride in arranging all the jewelry.”
Items on two floors of guest rooms are arranged in themes that are posted above doorways: glassware, linens, bathroom items, framed pictures, electronics, outdoor equipment including a grill, mugs, kitchen appliances, cookware, decorative pillows, purses and luggage, and more.
Downstairs in the retreat dining room, tables are lined with puzzles and games for all ages, children’s toys and baby items. Two portable playpens are also set up.
“We have to be careful with what we accept for baby items,” Mother Mary Anne said. “They have to be safe and in good condition. We also don’t accept old televisions, and these days, people don’t seem to be interested in sets of good dishes.”
There are many quality collectibles such as Westmoreland Glass painted ruby glass, and metal pieces from Wendell August Forge. Everything is a bargain.
The used book store on the ground level has thousands of books, all of them sorted in categories. There are also CDs and DVDs.
The Catholic Gift and Book Store and the Treasure Shoppe will be open but are not part of the flea market sales. A number of baskets will be raffled off. Themes include Christmas, tools and other items, a children’s basket, game night activities and snacks, and more. The lobby also has shelves of religious items available for an offering. The proceeds will benefit a foreign mission.
Flea market merchandise will be marked down to half price Saturday. There will be no bag sale.
“Our food is always so popular,” Mother Mary Anne said. “This year, guests will be able to again eat hot foods on site. We arranged the dining room with smaller tables set up for distancing, and we will have fans and open windows for air circulation.”
Kitchen selections include stuffed cabbage, haluski, pierogis, hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza (mushroom spinach is a food fair favorite), cherry and apple turnovers, and cinnamon rolls fresh from the retreat center kitchen. Guests can eat in the dining room, or order for takeout.
Some of the volunteers stay overnight at the retreat center, and some come from out of state every year just to work at the flea market.
“We don’t have any paid staff, so the volunteers are a very important part of our monastery,” Mother Mary Anne said.
The spirituality of the monastery plays a major role in all of their events. For this one, a priest will be available for confessions from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Guests are also encouraged to visit the shrines on the grounds. There’s a Rosary Path, a life-size Jesus at the Last Supper table and 12 places to be seated, outdoor Stations of the Cross, and a shrine to St. Padre Pio.
“We always pray for the people who come, for the volunteers who spent hours of loving care getting ready, and for the generous people who donated everything,” Mother Mary Anne said. “We pray that the people who come will somehow leave St. Emma’s with their hearts lighter for coming to this space that is dedicated to God and that is hallowed by the permanently praying nuns. We pray that maybe if they don’t think of God when they are here that maybe there’s something that God speaks to them in their hearts that they may not have been aware of.”
St. Emma Monastery is located at 1001 Harvey St. (state Route 819 north of downtown Greensburg). For more information visit stemma.org.
